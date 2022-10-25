“Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady Should Stop Embarrassing Themselves”: NFL Twitter Suggests That It Is Time For The Veteran Quarterbacks To Retire

Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greet each other after the Green Bay Packers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady haven’t had a fruitful season thus far and NFL fans are suggesting that they should not embarrass themselves anymore and retire on time, like Drew Brees did.

Farrah Yvette tweeted about Drew Brees’ retirement, which sparked interest among internet users. In her tweet, she praised Drew for retiring on time, but what sparked outrage was her disrespect for NFL legends Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

In her tweet, she said “I’m so glad Drew Brees knew when it was time to retire. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are embarrassing themselves.”

I’m so glad Drew Brees knew when it was time to retire. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are embarrassing themselves. — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) October 23, 2022

Seeing these enraged responses and memes Farah immediately added another tweet to that thread, emphasising that she does not wish to offend anyone with whom she tweeted.

This tweet has people riled up. Let me say Drew had some bad games/season-enders but the #Saints were still division champs/made the playoffs/kept the team competitive during his last years. He made that the standard until he hung it up.Let’s see what happens with Brady/Rodgers — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) October 23, 2022

Let’s just say Drew had some bad games/season-ending plays, but the #Saints were still division champs/made the playoffs/kept the team competitive during his final two seasons. That was his standard until he hung it up. Let’s wait and see what happens with Brady and Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady’s season so far

Drew Brees, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback who was considered in the same league as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, retired last year.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers finished third in NFL Network’s “Top 100 Players of 2022.” Aaron Rodgers, considered an NFL legend, is also having a rough season. NFL 2022 may not give him the glory he was known for, and we can’t deny the rumors that he may retire after this season. Nonetheless, he is one of the best players in NFL history, and legends aren’t made in a day; he gave his sweat and blood to NFL and Green Bay.

This season’s stats In seven games, he had 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while averaging nearly 228 yards per game.

Tom Brady, considered an NFL Legend, decided to come out of retirement and play this season of the NFL as a Quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Tom Brady’s life has taken a harsh turn this year, aside from his marriage rift and poor team performance, his personal performance has also been less than impressive this year.

This season’s stats In seven games, he has eight touchdowns and one interception for a total of 1942 yards on an average of 277 yards per match.

