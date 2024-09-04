Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Update: How Does Injury Affect Tight End’s Fantasy Outlook?

Kyle Pitts is questionable to appear in the Atlanta Falcons’ season opener, and that certainly raises a lot of questions regarding his Fantasy Football stock. The impressive tight end tweaked his hamstring a few weeks ago and is set to be limited in practice on Wednesday. While head coach Raheem Morris didn’t appear to be too concerned about the injury, the same can’t be said for Fantasy Football managers across the nation.

Advertisement

Pitts earned the Pro Bowl nod following a strong rookie season back in 2021, but since then, injuries have hindered his progress. In 2022, he sustained another hamstring injury before needing surgery for a torn MCL.

However, after rehab and a moderate season that saw the tight end score a career-high three touchdowns last year, many fantasy managers were looking toward the 23-year-old as someone who could really turn heads in the months to come.

The addition of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson that have been implemented in Atlanta suggested that Kyle could be at the forefront of the franchise’s plans offensively.

Moreover, with Kirk Cousins leading the charge, the tight end was expected to improve on his three-touchdown performance and potentially reach at least seven to ten touchdowns. He’s had a 1,000-yard season so we know the potential is there, but it’s just a case of staying healthy.

That said, while it’s unlikely that Pitts will miss the season opener against the Steelers, some Fantasy managers might already be seeking alternatives. Well, when one door closes, another one opens — and it begs the question: who else could fill this position in your team?

Kyle Pitts out — Who comes in?

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to great tight ends in the NFL. This year, in particular, it feels like there’s a nice blend of young talent and experienced veterans to help carry the position to new heights.

The first example is Trey McBride, the 24-year-old tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. He’s a freak athlete, and from the halfway point of last season onwards, he exploded into action and became a standout member of that squad.

Another clear choice would be Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, who appears to be getting better with age. He’s found a system that works in Kansas City. And with Patrick Mahomes continuing to excel, it feels like we’re in for another campaign of dominance from the global superstar.

A bit further down the pecking order is hotshot Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. He brings power, speed, and versatility to the field, though the only real downside is the recent struggles of the Raiders. On the flip side, you could throw Evan Engram out there as a dark horse pick, mainly because it’s pretty hard to ignore someone who had 114 catches in 2023.

Either way, it’s not the end of the world if Kyle Pitts isn’t your guy.