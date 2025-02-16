“Hey Atlanta, Can I Get Kyle Pitts From You?”: Shannon Sharpe Reflects on Chiefs’ Reported ‘March 14 Deadline’ for Travis Kelce

Had the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed in Super Bowl LIX, it’s likely tight end Travis Kelce would have already announced his NFL retirement. What greater high could he have possibly departed on than the NFL’s first-ever three-peat? But since the Chiefs lost, the 35-year-old Kelce must more intensely mull his future. And his organization is only giving him one month to make up his mind.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Kansas City’s deadline on Kelce during Nightcap. Sharpe mentioned the Chiefs will have a big void to fill if Kelce walks away from the game. As a result, they can’t afford the luxury of kindness when it comes to his choice. They need to know if they need to take action – and potentially make a splashy trade as soon as possible.

“I’m running a football team… I need to know, ‘hey, do I need to make a trade? Hey Atlanta, can I get Kyle Pitts from you?’ I’ve got to make a decision based on this football team.”

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has failed to meet monumental expectations since joining the Falcons. The 24-year-old tight end was considered a unicorn-type prospect but has amassed just 2,651 yards in 61 NFL games. Atlanta’s current general manager and head coach didn’t draft him, which is fueling his trade rumors.

Pitts would likely have significant demand if Atlanta decides to deal him. He still possesses immense talent and is young enough to be a long-term solution at tight end. He’s a perfect buy-low candidate for Kansas City. But if Kelce returned, neither the Chiefs nor Pitts would get the full taste of one another before his contract expires. That’s why Kansas City, in Sharpe’s mind, can’t let the situation linger.

“I can’t let this thing drag out… that’s what Green Bay got tired of [with] Brett Favre… same thing with Aaron Rodgers… I can’t wait till the umpteenth hour.”

Tight end could also become a bigger NFL Draft priority if Kelce retires. When you put it all together, one can understand why the Chiefs are operating with such urgency. But that doesn’t mean everyone supports them doing so.

Chad Johnson expected “more grace” from Chiefs on Kelce’s decision

NFL franchises like to say that the same set of rules apply on everyone on the roster. However, superstars are often given varying degrees of preferential treatment by their organizations and others. If Deshaun Watson hadn’t excelled in the NFL before his massive scandal, he’d have been released without a second thought. Instead, he signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract one year later.

The Watson example is extreme, but it illustrates the point: superstars receive some liberties that regular players don’t. And Kelce may be the greatest tight end in NFL history. Despite this, the Chiefs haven’t offered him much warning in advance of an exit ramp. As much as Chad Johnson understands why, it rubs him the wrong way.

“They want to know what he’s going to do sooner than later so they can look forward to what [they’re] going to do next… I would have thought they would have given someone, especially like Kelce… a little more grace as opposed to rushing him to make a decision.”

People within the league routinely preach that the NFL is a business. It’s one Kelce has profited from greatly throughout his career. But eventually, in some form or fashion, every player must pay the piper. For Kelce, that time is now.