Kylie Kelce Addresses the Impressive Charitable Impact of Jason Kelce’s Passion Project ‘Philly Christmas Album’

Kylie Kelce joined the crew at the WIP Midday Show to shed light on an overlooked interest of her husband Jason Kelce — music. The retired Eagles star’s album “A Philly Special Christmas” had topped the charts last Christmas, but what impressed Kylie the most was the social objective it was able to achieve.

The success of the album led the Kelce brothers to raise an impressive $3 million for 70 non-profit organizations, a feat that Kylie could hardly have imagined when the project was being created.

When Jason told his wife about the project, she responded sarcastically, “Yeah, that sounds like a great idea.” However, once the future Hall of Famer played a few songs, Kylie was instantly sold.

“He played the first couple of songs for me and it was an immediate switch to ‘Oh no, wait, this is actually a great idea’… And the amount of money they’ve been able to raise and the charities that have been impacted… so impressive,” she said.

For Kylie and the Kelce family, the success of Jason’s Christmas album represented life coming full circle, given their deep investment in supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. As Kylie revealed, seeing the album benefit several charities was the cherry on top of its unexpected success.

Considering the profound commercial and charitable success that the album received, it should be a no-brainer to expect a third edition of the Christmas hit. So is a new edition in the works? The latest reports definitely point towards it.

Jason confirms working on the third edition of “A Philly Special Christmas”

When Jason appeared on WIP Midday Show, the former NFL center confirmed his plans to release a Christmas Album with the Eagles this year. Apart from the social commitments that he is able to fulfill with the album, Jason revealed that he genuinely loves making music, which is why he is doing the third edition. He said:

“We love doing it. That’s the main reason we signed up for a third year… It’s a lot of fun and one of the things that’s so fun about it is that it’s such a community thing.”

However, what transcends it all is the tangible impact that Kelce makes through the album. From contributing monetarily to non-profits to using music as a means of support for the community during the festive season, the album embodies the spirit of Christmas. This impact also motivates him to look forward to the third edition of the album.

While we can go on and on about the charitable contributions, what would shake the internet is a Taylor Swift feature on the album. Though rumors last year revealed that the popstar was close to making an appearance, things didn’t materialize as the couple was still coy about their relationship. The dynamic, however, has changed this year.

So don’t be surprised if Taylor Swift makes an appearance on Kelce’s Christmas album this year. If she does, the $3 million raised last year could be significantly exceeded.