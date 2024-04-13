Kylie Kelce Showcases Humility With Painstaking Move After New Heights Podcast Live Show

Jason Kelce and his brother Travis took their show ‘New Heights’ on the road this week—a road that is all too familiar for the Bearcats brothers. The venue in question is the Fifth Third Arena, an indoor arena situated on the University of Cincinnati campus, where the Kelce duo started their football career over a decade ago. The event was star-studded and entertaining for the 92%ers, but it was Kylie Kelce, who seems to have stolen the spotlight.

After the conclusion of Travis and Jason’s live show, Kylie was spotted outside, taking pictures and signing autographs for fans. What’s even more commendable is that the former Field Hockey player stood there among fans for over thirty minutes, as reported by Cincinnati journalist Olivia Ray.

Fans were left in awe with Kylie Kelce’s wholesome gesture, with some even labeling her ‘Queen’. This, however, isn’t the only instance when Jason’s lovely wife exuded ‘Queen’ vibes.

Kylie Kelce Earns Resounding Applause at Fifth Third Arena

During the live show, it was inevitable that the camera would pan to Kylie Kelce at least once. She has become quite the fan-favorite celebrity ever since the documentary about her husband aired. Her genuine and down-to-earth persona is often talked about both in the football and entertainment worlds — and rightfully so. Thus, when the camera panned at her during the show, the NFL WAG received a queen’s welcome.

However, Kylie, who appeared to be chewing something, instantly covered her face with her hand. The cheer became louder and louder, prompting her to cover her face once again, but this time with a cutout of Jason’s head. The ‘New Heights’ podcast shared this brief clip on their ‘X’ page, with a caption that read, “PRINCESS KYANA IN THE BUILDING”

It was definitely one of the most entertaining events of the last few weeks. Even Mama Kelce made a few headlines after sharing sandwiches with staffers and fans. As for Travis, true to his unique self, he took the NFL world by storm after getting spotted chugging beer before accepting his diploma from the university, as per Cincinnati.com.