Lamar Jackson Confesses Derrick Henry’s Addition Might Cause Him to Run Less

Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to get a break from running this coming season. Ravens’ marquee off season hiring Derrick Henry for has Lamar hinting at a different plan for the offense. One where he said, ‘won’t need to use my legs as much’.

In a recent Ravens podcast, the 2-time MVP expressed his excitement upon Henry joining the team. He talked about Baltimore’s run-heavy game and how Henry’s addition bolstered the ranks.

“Before we had a run heavy offense too. But now we’re throwing the ball down the field and then we got Derrick Henry a bat that can go for 2,000 yards in the season. So, probably wouldn’t need to use my legs as much. “

Last year, Derrick Henry had 280 carries for 1167 rushing yards making him one of the top runners in the NFL. His addition to the team gives flexibility to Lamar Jackson who was actively involved in the rushing duties.

Yes, his elusive nature is a key aspect of his game, but the rushing yards were slowly creeping up on him and for the long run of his body and his team, he could use a break. On top of that, this only adds to the team’s offensive character and takes nothing way. Lamar admitted that his focus was never on running or passing.

For him, it was always about ‘whatever it takes to win’. He doesn’t plan to stop and will take every opportunity to run if he gets ‘an empty lane in front of him’. It isn’t about running or throwing, it is only about scoring for the Baltimore star.

Jackson was aloof even when posed with the fact that he’s 852yards away from Michael Vick for the all time rushing record, and said that’s not his goal. He is just looking to win a Super Bowl.

This is also an opportunity to maintain control of the game without putting his body on the line. In 2022, Lamar faced a knee injury against the Browns that kept him on the sideline for a season. The Ravens suffered dearly in his absence. So, that’s one issue they would love to minimise the chances of occurrence for, by using his run only when absolutely necessary.

A lean and mean Lamar: To do what he couldn’t last year

Lamar is coming into this season with a significant weight loss. Reportedly, Lamar decided to lose weight because of an incident that happened in the team’s AFC championship-winning game last year. In the game, Lamar was on the brink of making history with an 82-yard touchdown but was tackled at the end moment by Drue Tranquil.

The reigning MVP was shocked by his inability to outmanoeuvre the Chiefs’ defence and the incident became a motivating factor behind Lamar’s decision to lose weight. In addition, the lower weight and need to run more will keep Lamar out of danger of getting injuries. Thus improving his longevity and the team’s chances of winning at the highest level.

Lamar will look to lead an improved Ravens this season and will certainly aim for that Super Bowl berth that he missed by an inch last year.