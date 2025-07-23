Lamar Jackson Continues to Outperform Peyton Manning and Josh Allen in Crucial QB Metric

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson has been fighting doubters his entire football life. Hall of Fame general managers proclaimed he needed to switch to wide receiver to have a successful NFL career. Countless internet blowhards still troll that he’s best suited as a running back. He has won two MVP awards, but detractors don’t care. Until he wins a Super Bowl, he’ll be a failure to them.

Those praying on Jackson’s downfall won’t stop him from doing everything he can to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. They also can’t take away what he has already accomplished, which is an awful lot. Jackson has ran for almost as many yards (6,173) as Christian McCaffrey (6,387) in his career while earning first-team All-Pro quarterback recognition three times. Nobody has ever played the position the way he does.

Unsurprisingly, Jackson’s dual-threat dominance has translated to a ton of regular season success. The Baltimore Ravens are 74-29 in games Jackson has played. That winning percentage, 71.8%, is sixth-best in NFL history (min. 70 games played).

Otto Graham (81.3%); Patrick Mahomes (79.5%); Daryle Lamonica (77.0%)

Tom Brady (74.9%); Bob Lee (74.0%); Lamar Jackson (71.8%)

Roger Staubach (71.8%); Peyton Manning (70.3%); Jim McMahon (69.7%)

Baltimore has an even greater mark (70-24) in Jackson’s regular season starts. His personal winning percentage (74.5%) is less than one percent lower than Tom Brady’s (251-82, 75.4%).

Lamar Jackson’s 10 BEST PLAYS from his MVP season! @lj_era8 : #NFLHonors | 8pm ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/6pA2O6jP5R — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2020

Only Mahomes has a better winning percentage among active quarterbacks than Jackson. Jalen Hurts (46-20, 69.7%), Josh Allen (76-34, 69.1%) and Jimmy Garoppolo (43-21, 67.2%) round out the top five.

Does Lamar Jackson have the most wins in Ravens history?

Jackson has vaulted himself up many leaderboards in his six seasons as Baltimore’s full-time starting quarterback. He could retire tomorrow and make the Hall of Fame. Despite this, he does not top the Ravens’ wins leaderboard. Current Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (96-67) leads him by 26 victories.

It makes sense that Flacco has racked up more wins than Jackson. Flacco started 163 games for Baltimore; Jackson has started just 94 to this point. The 40-year-old signal-caller also holds comfortable leads over Jackson in passing yards (38,245 to 20,059) and passing touchdowns (212 to 166). Flacco’s biggest Ravens accomplishment, though, is the one that has been most elusive to Jackson: a Super Bowl victory. And his run to get there was one of the greatest in NFL history.

11 touchdowns and no interceptions with a 117.2 passer rating in four games.@JoeFlacco’s run in the 2012 playoffs was incredible. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/YzsTje0Gjq — NFL (@NFL) May 25, 2020

Flacco was dynamite in the postseason for Baltimore. Jackson, thus far, has been more terrific in regular season play than postseason competition. When that changes, the Ravens will be primed to bring home another Lombardi Trophy and make all of Jackson’s naysayers eat crow. His journey to make Super Bowl LX his first title begins Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills.