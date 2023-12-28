Ravens Official Social Media Gives Mike Florio a Befitting Response After Defeating the 49ers

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; CBS Sports sideline announcer Mike Florio on field prior to an AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens clashed with the 49ers on Christmas, and it was nothing short of carnage. Ahead of the matchup, analyst Mike Florio felt that the odds were on the Niners’ side and emphasized that they would ‘kick the sh*t out‘ of the Ravens. It certainly didn’t turn out that way, and the star QB, Lamar Jackson, had a befitting reply for the naysayer.

The Riptide Rush dominated the matchup with a 33-19 win against the top NFC seed. Following the win, the Ravens’ social media team posted a video of Mike Florio trashing their team at the expense of the 49ers, followed by an edit of Brock Purdy’s interceptions in the game and a few significant offensive plays. The caption of the video read, “How ’bout those Ravens? (with a few Devils emojis)”

During the game preview, Florio made it known that the Ravens can now only fight for second place. In his view, if the Niners’ roster is healthy, there’s no other team in the league that is capable of putting up a fight against them.

However, the Red and the Gold failed to narrow the gap after losing the lead in the second quarter. The Ravens’ defense ripped the 49ers’ offense to shreds and their star QB Brock Purdy ended up committing four interceptions. While he failed to rake in any points for the team, Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, tallied two touchdowns. He went on to bash Florio in the ‘Dub Cam’ after the game concluded.

Lamar Jackson Blasts Mike Florio

A brief video recently surfaced online of Jackson from the ‘Dub Cam’. He had an eight-worded reply to the analyst before disappearing from the camera. He said, “Mike Flores, homie, that’s all I gotta say.”

Not only this, the star QB once again bashed the ‘disrespectful’ sportswriter and analyst in the post-game presser. When a reporter asked how Jackson felt about Florio’s comments, the NFL star replied, “What’s his name? Mike Flores?” followed by, “You can’t just discredit us.” Moreover, Jackson held the opinion that Florio intended to rake in views with his comments, and he did exactly that by throwing shades at his team.

After getting called out by Action Jackson himself, Mike Florio apologized and said, “Lamar is right. I apologize for how I phrased my opinion.” He further added,

“I believed the 49ers were dramatically better than every other team in the NFL: Cowboys, Eagles, Chiefs, Dolphins, everyone. The Ravens proved otherwise. They deserve complete and total respect for what they accomplished,” as per USA Today.

The Ravens did make a point with not just their offense but also their defense last week; their eyes are on the big trophy. Brock Purdy was intercepted four times with a subsequent visit to the medical tent after being sacked by Jadeveon Clowney. 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold, who succeeded Purdy at Levi’s Stadium, was also intercepted once by the Ravens’ defense.

The San Francisco 49ers, who returned home, with bad news on Christmas, still sit atop the NFC. The Mighty Niners are now set to face the Washington Commanders, which should be a relief given the latter’s abysmal display last week against the Jets.