“So happy for Odell Beckham Jr. you’re a champ now”: Dwyane Wade congratulates Los Angeles Rams WR on Super Bowl 56 win despite tough knee injury

Odell Beckham Jr. was off to a great start in Super Bowl 56 before a knee injury took him out, but Dwyane Wade made sure to give him his flowers.

The former Browns WR joined the Rams late this year, and ever since then, he’s been a key contributor to the now Super Bowl champs. On Cleveland, OBJ looked much different than he had in New York.

His numbers were down and reports about chemistry issues between him and quarterback Baker Mayfield seemed to come out almost every day. By the end of it, the Browns made the move to send OBJ out, and the Rams quickly signed him to a one year contract.

OBJ more than deserves this Super Bowl win as he’s waited a long time for this moment.

Dwyane Wade congratulates Odell Beckham Jr. on a hard fought Super Bowl 56 victory

If OBJ hadn’t been injured, he may have been in contention for the Super Bowl 56 MVP award. That’s how good his start was and that’s how much the Rams missed him once he left.

He went down in the second quarter with two catches for 52 yards and the opening score of the Super Bowl. Despite not playing half of the game, OBJ finished with the second most receiving yards on the team behind Cooper Kupp.

He was very emotional once the game ended and you could tell that he was dying to be out there throughout the game. In the end, his team winning meant everything.

Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl Champion pic.twitter.com/X3gyniskG5 — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Dwyane Wade was very happy for him.

Sooooo happy for @obj You’re a Champ!!! 💍 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 14, 2022

