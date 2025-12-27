mobile app bar

Matthew Stafford’s $160,000 Bed Could Be the Reason for His MVP-Worthy 2025 Season

Samnur Reza
Published

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Back in March, Matthew Stafford became one of the first quarterbacks in the league to secure a payday. But the deal was structured within his existing contract, meaning another negotiation is coming next offseason. Future uncertainty? Some sure thought so, and on top of that, an injury concern surfaced and started to fuel some worry.

Stafford’s back issue sidelined him for the entire first month of training camp. Rams fans naturally felt the tingle before the season opener against Houston. With Stafford set to be 37 and a half by September, it was fair to wonder if age was finally catching up to him.

Turns out, not even close. Stafford has been outstanding all season. He has led the Rams to an 11-4 record, pushed them into Super Bowl favorite territory, and worked his way into the top of the MVP conversation. It almost feels like he found the fountain of youth. Well, according to sports content creator Frank Michael Smith, the secret is not magic at all. It is a $159,500 bed that Stafford swears by.

Michael Smith called this bed the “final boss of biohacking” in his latest video. But what exactly is it? It’s an Ammortal Chamber Deposit, where a user spends about 30 minutes experiencing the absolute cutting edge in restoration and rejuvenation, according to the product’s website.

In one session, the bed delivers hours of restorative modalities, leaving most people feeling calm yet “caffeinated-like,” almost unlocking their true potential.

The bed’s geometry is based on NASA’s zero-gravity body positioning research. It includes features like red light for inflammation, nasal tubes for molecular hydrogen, pulsed electromagnetic fields for recovery, and vibro-acoustic sound to calm the body. It’s also claustrophobia-free, if anyone’s wondering from the design. Ten different modalities are used in a single session.

Stafford, who has dealt with 13 different injuries (including at least one each year from 2009 to 2015), absolutely needs this bed, Michael Smith says. And the results are right in front of our eyes.

Now the real question now is: if this product lives up to its claims, how long before every NFL facility has one? It sure seems like a strong possibility.

