Lamar Jackson Inches Closer to Dual Threat Greatness in Game Against Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders took on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in a clash of the most excellent offenses, each team flaunting their dual-threat quarterback. However, outshining rookie QB Jayden Daniels, it was veteran Lamar Jackson who not only won the game but also climbed the record ladder.

In the first quarter of the matchup, the two-time MVP secured the second position in the league for career rushing yards by a quarterback. Jackson surpassed Cam Newton’s record of 5,631 rushing yards and now trails only Michael Vick, who holds the top spot with 6,109 yards. However, with the QB’s relentless 5,362 yards and counting, we can expect him to reach the pinnacle record soon!

Not so surprisingly, the Ravens flock was overjoyed to witness Jackson’s feat and took to X to share their excitement. Regarding the quarterback’s rushing prowess, many internet users believe he will soon close the 480 yards needed to surpass Vick in the rankings.

He’ll far surpass vick by the time his career is over — Coop〽️ (@QuinyonClamps) October 13, 2024

When it’s all said and done he’ll for sure be #1 — K1HSports (@K1HSports) October 13, 2024

One netizen, meanwhile, pointed out that Jackson is now 117th overall in all-time rushing yards, while another noted that Newton would be happy to see Jackson surpass him, especially since the former NFL quarterback has always shown his support for Jackson.

He’s 117th of all time for rushing overall — Hondo Lane (@OKIEGUY27) October 13, 2024

And Cam will not be surprised and will be thrilled for Lamar. Cam is one of Lamar’s biggest fan/supporters! — Liza Crall (@lsc758) October 13, 2024

Calling Newton Jackson’s “biggest supporter” isn’t too far off, as the former NFL star himself referred to the Ravens star as the ‘greatest dual-threat quarterback.’ On the 4th and 1 Show, when asked if he held that title, Newton, without skipping a beat, credited it to Jackson.

“Lamar’s style is different than mine,” Newton said. “He’s got big plays, any play. He’s got speed that I never had. And he’s just a legend. I played the game more powerful. I can run, but I’m going to probably get caught. Vick, Lamar, they ain’t getting caught.”

While the praise and accolades create a daunting figure out of the Ravens’ QB, Washington’s signal-caller proved to be the perfect competitor this weekend, breaking records left and right.

Commanders rookie moves head

Sunday’s matchup featured not only two formidable offenses but also two quarterbacks with dual-threat abilities. Daniels has already taken the NFL world by storm with his ground-breaking performance in the first five games of his rookie year.

The 2023 Heisman winner has made history with his impressive 82.1% completion rate in his first four career games, but his rushing abilities cannot be overlooked either.

The 23-year-old rookie has 300 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns to his name so far this season.

Clearly, Daniels has been more reliant on his passing skills, having completed 101 of 131 passes for 1,135 passing yards and 4 passing TDs. This, however, aligns with HC Dan Quinn’s plan for the playmaker.

“We’d love to see him remain a passer first, and I think it’s going to come with more experience, honestly,” Quinn shared in a Week 1 press conference, as per Commander Wire. “When I can go extend it to throw it, when, ‘Hey, this play’s over, I’ll get rid of it and move on to the next play.’ So, I think you’ll see that trajectory continue as we go.”

Daniels and his Commanders will host the Panthers next week. Whether through his passing or rushing abilities, the rookie must lead the team to a win, ensuring they remain a strong contender in the competitive NFC East conference.