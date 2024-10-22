Lamar Jackson MVP 2024 Odds: Ravens QB Outclasses Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen After 5 TD Game

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After winning multiple MVPs, Lamar Jackson’s biggest priority is winning a Super Bowl. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of picking up more hardware along the way.

Jackson, who dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense in the Ravens’ 41-31 victory on Monday Night Football, is now the betting favorite to win 2024 MVP honors. Jackson sat behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entering the night but catapulted ahead of the pack after slicing up the Bucs.

MVP RACE: Lamar Jackson was +550 (behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen) to begin the night. Jackson is now the odds on favorite to win his third MVP, per DraftKings. #RavensFlock @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/80oahG2e0j — AJ Gersh (@AJGershTV) October 22, 2024

The two-time MVP posted a nearly-perfect 158.1 passer rating on Monday night. He completed 77.2% of his passes (17/22) for 281 yards and five touchdowns, including a gorgeous 49-yard scoring toss to Rashod Bateman.

Jackson had nine carries for 52 yards on top of his stellar passing performance.

Through seven weeks, Jackson has the NFL’s fifth-most passing yards (1,810). His five passing scores against Tampa Bay pushed him into a tie with Jordan Love for the second-most passing touchdowns (15) in the league.

He also ranks 11th among all players in rushing yards (455) and tops all QBs in the category.

Mahomes currently has the second-best odds to win what would be his third MVP award. However, to this point, he has been far from the second-best quarterback in the league. He has thrown more interceptions (8) than touchdowns (6) and slots 16th in passing yards (1,389).

But if he leads the Kansas City Chiefs (6-0) to an undefeated record or picks up his level of play, he’ll remain in contention for the honors.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, shapes as a true challenger at the moment. Before Jackson’s outstanding MNF showing, he and Allen possessed the same passer rating (108.4). Allen also has 15 total touchdowns and has not thrown a single interception.

Some believe Allen should have been awarded the 2023 MVP award over Jackson. Baltimore’s domination of Buffalo in Week 4 may cause voters to lean Jackson’s way again. But if Allen stays neck-and-neck with him all year long, they could give him the nod this go-round.

Right now, the potential orientation of those votes is hypothetical. Only one thing is certain: there’s still 11 weeks left for Jackson, Allen, and others, to jostle for the award.