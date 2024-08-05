mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson Reveals He Was Nearly Carted Off the Field During a Rushing Play in College

Suresh Menon
Published

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Before joining the big league, Lamar Jackson was making waves in college football with his dual ability of rushing and passing. So much so that during one of his aggressive plays, an opponent tore an ACL. However, Lamar Jackson’s recent confession adds a new perspective to the impressive feat.

On the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Lamar’s college teammate and Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard reminisced about the iconic Lamar Jackson moment from his time with the Louisville Cardinals.

Greenard reminisced about how, in his first scrimmage, the QB exhibited sublime confidence and ran down the field for about 70 yards to the red zone. Along the way, Lamar cut so hard against his opponent’s defender that it ended up tearing his ACL. He said:

“Everybody knows the story (occured in) Louisville. Man, he ended up tearing a guy’s ACL based off of him cutting so hard and the dude was trying to stop on a dime.”

While this story paints Lamar as a prodigy, the QB, in his recent post on “X,” revealed that the move occurred because he wanted to save himself from getting carted off rather than deliberately cut someone hard.

“Lol bra if I didn’t move I would’ve been carted off the field,” he tweeted.

As always, the Ravens QB’s words cracked up the NFL world, leaving the netizens in stitches.

Netizens hilariously react to Jackson’s confession

For an act of brilliance that was part of his career highlights, Lamar discrediting it so easily is typical behavior for him. The QB’s fans were not surprised and playfully poked fun at this fact.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t control their laughter at the fact that the iconic move was an accidental act of self-preservation.

Jokes aside, Ravens fans should be grateful that Lamar has toned down his rushing instincts, at least compared to his college days. Despite the QB’s playful take on the situation, rushing at high speed can be very dangerous, especially in collisions.

In the big league, the reigning NFL MVP has been fairly cautious, but his rushing abilities are far from gone. With 5 rushing touchdowns last year, Jackson led the league with 5.5 yards per carry and accumulated 821 rushing yards. However, with the addition of star RB Derrick Henry in the 2024 season, the pressure on Jackson might ease.

