A Year Ago, Derrick Henry Was Deservedly Named the Week 10 NFLPA Community MVP After He Blessed 400+ Kids With a Special Gift

After 2,000+ carries in eight years with the Tennessee Titans, many had left Derrick Henry for dead at just 30 years of age. There have been just 96 1,500+ yard rushing seasons in NFL history. Before 2024, only six of them were produced by backs aged 30+. Henry made it seven in 2024.

And not only did he eclipse 1,500 yards, he finished second in rushing with a whopping 1,921 yards—and on a career-high 5.9 yards-a-carry no less—that ranks first among rushing seasons for players 30 or older. Clearly, Henry got a second wind after signing with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2024 campaign on a two-year, $16 million deal.

Henry had 9 games of 100+ yards last year. But it was actually one of those weeks where he fell short of that tally that might mean the most. He had 16 carries for 68 yards and a TD in a wild 35-34 Week 10 shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he was also bestowed with the honor of that week’s NFL Community MVP.

Henry earned the distinction for buying winter jackets for all 465 students at Curtis Bay Elementary School in Baltimore.

“It’s an honor to be named Community MVP. It’s a blessing to be a blessing to others, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help level the playing field for today’s youth,” said the running back.

It wasn’t the first time Henry had chipped in for the little rascals at Curtis Bay, either. Before the season started, he hosted an event at the school during which he donated backpacks and school supplies to 200 students.

Just one year into his tenure in Charm City and Henry has helped out in a lot of other areas as well. At Christmas, he donated Christmas gifts to 60 elementary school students. During free agency, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood also promised to give Henry free food for life if he signed with the Ravens.

👑 The King has arrived! Chef @TonyMinadakis welcomed @KingHenry_2 to Jimmy’s, where the newest member of The @Ravens will enjoy free crabcakes for life! Long may he reign! 🦀 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/MN34g4vRpf — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) April 15, 2024

When the bill came due, Jimmy’s stepped up to the plate and honored their promise. In response to all those free crab cakes, Henry donated $1,500 to Jimmy’s “Famous Fund.” It’s an organization run by Jimmy’s Seafood founder John Minadakis that “provides financial and hospitality resources to those who need support during life’s most critical times.”

And it looks like Henry’s community initiatives in Baltimore won’t be stopping anytime soon. On Wednesday, it was reported that Henry and the Ravens had agreed to a new two-year, $30 million extension that runs through 2027.

That’s nearly a 100 percent pay raise from the first deal he signed with Baltimore last year. And, arguably more importantly, that contract means Baltimore-area kids can expect to keep seeing a lot of Derrick Henry over the next couple of years.