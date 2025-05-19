“Did He Get Bigger?”: Derrick Henry Drops Jaws With New Photo After Contract Extension Announcement

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

After one extremely productive season with the Baltimore Ravens last year, running back Derrick Henry was awarded a two-year, $30 million contract extension. It was a much-deserved deal. His 1,900+ rushing yards and league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns are a testament to that.

That two-year, $30 million contract is the most money a running back over 30 has earned on a contract. That said, this historic deal isn’t the only reason Henry has fans talking.

This morning, when the Ravens made the signing official, they shared a picture of Henry on X (formerly Twitter). Wearing just a sleeveless hoodie, Henry looked every bit the physical specimen that gives defenders nightmares. He appeared as if he’d just stepped out of a bodybuilding contest, looking absolutely massive and shredded.

Fans were quick to point out Henry’s insane physique in the picture. “Did he get bigger?!” one confused user wrote.

“What an animal lol. He should’ve been a raven since day one. Get that man a trophy and let him retire a Raven please,” another penned.

There is a reason why Henry looks so shredded in his photo. He was, in fact, working out prior. Speaking to the media shortly after inking his deal, Henry revealed to reporters that he was running on just 30 minutes of sleep.

Henry had flight issues from Texas to Baltimore, and once he touched down in Baltimore, he said it was basically time to work out.

“I’m on 30 minutes of sleep,” Henry said in a press conference. “I got in here this morning, worked out, I had some flight trouble in Dallas, and the flight got a little delayed. I got in really late, and once I got in. It was almost time to get here, so I was like I’m just gonna stay up and come and get here and workout.”

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound, 31-year-old running back is showing no signs of slowing down this late in his career. Just last season, Henry rushed for the second-most yards in a single season, the second-most rushing touchdowns, and recorded a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.

