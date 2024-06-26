Lane Johnson Reveals Jalen Hurts Has “Gone Out of His Way” to Connect With Teammates

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the NFC Championship trophy presentation after win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports.

The Eagles organization had some internal concerns last season about Jalen Hurts’ leadership during crucial game moments. They reportedly asked their $51 million QB to be more “authentic” and adopt a more “outward leadership style” following their five losses in the last six games. Now, Hurts is making a concerted effort to be the leader his team needs as the 2024 season approaches, a goal strongly advocated by his teammate Lane Johnson.

Johnson recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” to discuss the first OTAs without future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce and the growing expectations of his QB teammate. The star tackle revealed that Hurts is working hard to strengthen his relationships with teammates, especially this offseason.

“He’s really done a good job of bonding with his teammates. I felt like the connection has definitely grown. A really big offseason, the work ethic has never been an issue, tremendous worker, but just becoming a more vocal leader.” Lane Johnson said, “I think whenever he speaks, guys listen up and him reaching out to guys and creating these bonds in the offseason. Really has gone out of the way to connect with his teammates and we feel that.”

It was always an issue that several brought up, stating that Hurts didn’t quite express himself in the locker room or on the field, which Johnson revealed has now changed. His leadership is on full display, and teammates are consistently looking up to him.

To foster these connections, Hurts is actively participating in team-organized events. The Eagles are having more team dinners and weekend hangouts to build stronger relationships – activities that Lane Johnson admits the team didn’t prioritize before this season.

The team is even going bowling and having cookouts together, all in the name of camaraderie. It seems a refreshed Eagles squad is set to enter the 2024 season with newly forged bonds and renewed hope.

Johnson Discusses the Eagles’ Fallout at the End of the 2023 Season

Host Rich Eisen later questioned Johnson about the current energy in the Eagles’ building, especially given the locker room atmosphere wasn’t ideal towards the end of last season, during which they lost five of their last six games, sliding from a 10-1 record to 11-6.

Johnson’s response acknowledged that such slumps can happen to any team, but he also recognized their mistake in not addressing it promptly. However, he expressed confidence in the work the team has put in with their new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

“We have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, and we’re excited about that,” Johnson said. “You know, with football a lot of same plays there, different terminology but really like what he’s done in the past, kind of offensive line friendly and yeah man, we’re excited. Ready to get that bad taste out of the mouth and get on the right track.”

Now, if the Eagles Nation takes a step back and looks at the bigger picture, Hurts’ talent is undeniable. With an offense now stacked with elite players, the QB has the continuity he’s needed. This stability should also help the coaching staff maintain their course.

Naturally, with fewer excuses at hand, Hurts will face increased pressure, but he’s proven he can excel under it. As the team’s cornerstone, he’s crucial to their pursuit of another championship. And based on Lane Johnson’s words, it seems the Eagles are headed in the right direction.