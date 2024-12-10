“I Damn Sure Don’t Have Patience for Freshmen”: Bruce Arians Gives a Valuable Piece of Advice for Bill Belichick if He Chooses to Coach UNC

It’s only a matter of time before Bill Belichick takes up a coaching gig, but few expected it to be as the next head coach of the University of North Carolina. Yet, reports suggest that it’s highly likely to happen.

The Croatian hasn’t clearly expressed his wish on the matter; he basically sidestepped the question on the Pat McAfee Show. However, suggestions have already started pouring in about how he should tackle the job if he does wish to take it, including a crucial piece of advice from Bruce Arians, who has taken a similar route before.

During his conversation with the hosts of Scoop City, Bruce primarily expressed his surprise that Bill Belichick wasn’t waiting for NFL jobs to open up by the end of the 2024 season. However, the former Buccaneers head coach didn’t say this was a bad thing, as he assured Bill that the college football landscape has changed drastically and a switch could be a positive thing.

“I was very surprised. I thought for sure he’d wait for the NFL hiring process to play out. [But] there’s some good things going back to college…”

For Bruce Arians, however, the highlight of his college football coaching career was dealing with freshmen. The former Alabama coach candidly revealed that he didn’t have an ounce of patience when dealing with freshmen, even rookies for that matter. He, therefore, suggested that the former Patriots coach carry a truckload of patience with him if he embarks on his college football coaching journey.

Arians nuanced his take by noting that rookies with newfound money were always a tough group to coach. Thanks to the NIL, Bruce believes that coaching freshmen with money would be even more challenging than training NFL rookies.

“I had no patience with rookies. I damn sure don’t have patience for freshmen. So, if I’m gonna give Bill one bit of advice — better bring a lot of patience with you, because dealing with rookies who have made money [is okay]… but now freshmen making money… it’s got to be ridiculous trying to coach those guys.”

Bruce Arians has a piece of advice for Bill Belichick should the six-time Super Bowl champion try his hand at college coaching. Bring lots of patience. You’ll need it. More, with @DMRussini and @ChaseDaniel: https://t.co/yIUbIkIxQO pic.twitter.com/ZKhIaBtZ1L — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 10, 2024

Considering Bill Belichick has had a reputation for being a hot-headed personality, Bruce’s insight is worth its weight in gold. Even more so when one looks at the similarities between Bruce and Bill. Apart from winning Super Bowls with Tom Brady, the two veteran coaches may have one more similarity between them should Bill get the coaching gig at North Carolina.

That said, how exciting would it be to see Bill Belichick in college football? For now, the only true superstar coach in college football is Deion Sanders. As we now know, his presence has not only changed Colorado’s standing in the CFB hierarchy but also shattered ESPN’s multiple viewership records.

While Bill Belichick may not be able to bring forth the same viewership boost that Coach Prime did, his presence will certainly have an impact. Especially for the players who would get to be coached by someone who helped Tom Brady win 6 Super Bowls.

Even if one ignores his storied accolades, the Croatian’s 20+ years of NFL experience would be a goldmine for the young stars of college football. Exciting times are ahead for college football fans.