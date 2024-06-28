LeBron James Jr Sparked Nepotism Clash Ropes In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones And Kids

Laker’s drafting Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has ignited the debate about nepotism in sports. This has led people to examine nepotism in other sports teams, many focusing on the front office of the biggest franchise in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys. While it is well-known that Jerry Jones has owned the team since 1989 and has served as the GM, other family members are also connected to the franchise in various capacities.

An account on X(formerly Twitter) named Tune Jackson posted a picture of the Cowboys front office. Jerry is listed as the owner, president, GM, while his kids are listed as executives. The eldest Stephen Jones is the franchise’s COO, Executive VP, Director of Player Personnel.

His daughter, Charlotte is also an Executive VP besides being the Chief Brand Office. Jerry Jones Jr serves as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer aside from holding an Executive VP position.

The fans have mixed feelings about the Jones family’s controlling the franchise. Many leaped in support of the old billionaire and his brand of nepotism while few called him out.

Fans argued that the situation with the Lakers and Bronny is different than Jones and Cowboys because Jerry owns the team and intends for his children to take over, while LeBron doesn’t have that privilege.

Some stated that Jerry’s children deserve their positions because they were properly groomed for their roles, while Bronny is perceived as a below-average player drafted primarily because of his dad. They noted that Stephen Jones has an impressive resume, unlike LeBron’s new teammate.

Many felt that the fan who posted the information was simply stating facts. One fan humorously pointed out that they appreciate the Jones family controlling the franchise because it contributes to the Cowboys’ struggles. Here’s what the fans wrote,

This isn’t the same. LeBron doesn’t own the Lakers. He’s not passing the team down to his son. — Litecoin Moses.LTC Ⓜ (@l3l2ucelee) June 28, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

I don’t get this equivalency. Jerry Jones sent his kids to the best schools so they can have the skill set to take over his company… a billion dollar sports team. Bronny average 3 points a game in college. — LaTasha (@downtown7thave) June 27, 2024

Someone commented,

You speaking facts right now bro and twitter is allergic to stuff like that… — Uncle Demi (@UncleDemi) June 28, 2024

A user quipped,

Nah but we like this cause the Cowboys are awful because of this — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) June 28, 2024

Stephen Jones, the eldest child has built quite a reputation in the NFL business, since he joined his father.

Stephen Jones Resume & Record

As per the Cowboys website, Stephen joined the franchise in the same year Jerry brought it. In his 33 years as an NFL executive, he has established himself as one of the most versatile executives. His work in the management of the Cowboys and their stadium consists of managing over 400 employees as well as salary cap and player contracts.

He was responsible for agreeing on a contract between the city of Arlington and the Cowboys to build a state-of-the-art AT&T Stadium. He was also the point person for a multi-year agreement between the franchise and AT&T for the stadium’s naming rights.

Stephen was also appointed to the League’s prestigious Competition Committee as well as the League’s New Stadium Committee. He serves on the board of directors for Complexity Gaming, the Cotton Bowl Athletic Association, the Dallas Citizens Council, and the Baylor Health Care System Foundation.

Despite all his good work, the Cowboys haven’t gone anywhere since 1995. He has been responsible for many draft signings and player acquisitions. But that hasn’t translated to success in the postseason. For the past three seasons, they have finished 12-5. But struggled to make an impact in playoffs. Jerry’s over-involvement and shortcomings as GM have harmed the franchise. It’s time for some blood and Jones’ family to take a step back.