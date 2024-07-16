“Less Than A Year Without Shannon”: Fans React as Skip Bayless is Reportedly Leaving “Undisputed” Show

Skip Bayless recently announced that he will be leaving the Undisputed Show, leaving his fans completely shocked. With his departure, the FS1 channel is going to lose another one of its iconic hosts after Shannon Sharpe left the show in June 2023. Well, it seems like Skip could not sustain the show without Sharpe for even a year as he will be hosting one of the final editions in the summer.

Skip Bayless is leaving FS1 and his role as co-host of “Undisputed” after eight years, per @sportsrapport. His final show will be later this summer. More: https://t.co/umjtevj03s pic.twitter.com/7VYKfokDDj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2024

With Skip announcing his departure, The Undisputed Show has become hostless. Analyst Ari Meirov took to X (Twitter) to announce Skip’s departure, and as the news went viral, fans flooded X (Twitter) with their own sentiment. Interestingly, an overwhelming majority of fans claimed that the main reason for the show’s decline was Sharpe’s 2023 departure.

Less than a year without Shannon and he’s gone — Hunter Rychlik (@Hrychlik) July 15, 2024

If only he treated shannon better hed still have a good show and a job — Jason (@jason23lake) July 15, 2024

Show fell off once Unc left — Phil (@Phxlly) July 15, 2024

While most fan reactions showed support for Sharpe’s version of The Undisputed Show, could there be any other reason for Skip’s departure?

Why is Skip leaving Undisputed?

While Unc leaving certainly didn’t help the show’s popularity, there have been other potential reasons for the current situation. After Sharpe left, the show introduced a new format with Skip in the center alongside a rotating panel. Per Bleacher Report, this format hasn’t captured audiences the way Sharpe and Skip used to. Moreover, the Undisputed show has become a victim of scheduling issues. After the channel moved First Things First from early morning to mid-afternoon, Skip’s show has taken a drop in ratings.

To make matters worse, the court of public opinion has made it clear that Skip as a host hasn’t been very effective without his counterpart. Fans truly believe that Undisputed as a show was popular only because of the presence Sharpe’s presence.

Hence, with Skip now confirming his departure, the future of the show has become uncertain.