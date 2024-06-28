“Let’s Not Be Naive Here”: Cam Newton Reacts to Bill Belichick ‘Dating’ 24-Year-Old Cheerleader

When initial reports surfaced about Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots, supposedly dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader, it sparked a wave of interest across the internet. Almost 10 days later, the significant age gap continues to make headlines, with Cam Newton now sharing his two cents.

Advertisement

On his YouTube podcast “4th & 1,” Newton shared his thoughts on Belichick’s relationship with the young woman. Expressing doubts about the age disparity, the former QB questioned why someone in their twenties would choose to be with someone like Belichick and suggested that women in their forties, fifties, or sixties might be more suitable companions for him.

“Jordan, stop your s**t. Stop your s**t. There’s nothing about Bill that you really like outside of his resume,” said Newton, referring to Bill’s young girlfriend.

Cam also hinted at Hudson’s motivations behind her decision to be with the 72-year-old coach. He believes the former cheerleader is playing ‘chess,’ something Belichick might be blind to. Thus, Cam ended by advising Belichick to be wary of people’s motives because he holds significant influence.

“Cuz girls are players too. I’m trying to tell you, bro, and we have to understand that she playing chess. Listen, Jordan, you’re beautiful, Miss Hudson, gorgeous, cool, but you know, Coach Bill, I know you always have some s**t to you, but let’s not be naive here,” warned Newton. “She going to play her role, bro. And it’s sad that when you are a person of influence you really don’t know people’s true intentions until it’s done.”

Diving right into the gossip, it’s rumored that Belichick is romantically involved with a cheerleader named Jordon Hudson. With Belichick at 72 and Hudson at 24, there’s an age gap of nearly five decades.

The initial report on this romance came from TMZ in June 2024. People magazine later confirmed that they’d been together for more than a year. Previously, Hudson used to cheer for Bridgewater State University.

Shifting gears to another example, Newton shared his thoughts on actor and film producer, Robert De Niro, becoming a father again in his late 70s, defying expectations.

Newton Compares Belichick’s Dating Scene with Robert De Niro

During the same podcast, Cam later drew parallels between Belichick dating Hudson and Robert De Niro welcoming a child at 79. “Ask Robert De Niro. My man had a baby at the age of 80. And as soon as she dropped that load, she threw that (goodbye sign) what Chris Brown said? Deuces,” said Newton.

In April 2023, Robert De Niro celebrated the arrival of his child, a daughter named Gia with his then-partner Tiffany Chen, who is significantly younger than him and was around 45 years old at the time.

This wasn’t De Niro’s only experience with becoming a father in life. He already has six adult children from previous relationships spanning ages from 12 to 56.

During the discussion, Cam also suggested that Belichick might be interested in having a more energetic partner while Hudson could be looking to benefit financially. The conversation ended with the observation that influential individuals often prefer attractive partners hinting at the possibility that Belichick’s relationship is just following that trend.

It will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick, a father of three adult children handles his romance, with a 24 year cheerleader. Before this, Bill was wedded to Debby Clarke for three decades after getting married in 1977. After their separation, the former Patriots coach was in a relationship with Linda Holliday, for 16 years until it concluded in 2023 as reported by PEOPLE Magazine.