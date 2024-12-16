Lions Fans Show Mixed Emotions on Amon-Ra St. Brown Battling Food Poisoning During the Bills Matchup

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) walks off the field after losing to the Buffalo Bills 48-42, during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Amon-Ra St. Brown starred for the Detroit Lions again in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. The 1st-Team All-Pro wideout was a focal point of the Lions’ attack in the tough 48-42 loss they suffered at Ford Field. And despite being much less than 100 percent physically, it turns out the Sun God put forth a record-breaking performance.

St. Brown was reported to have been dealing with food poisoning throughout the contest. Most people are unable to even get out of bed when they’re dealing with a stomach bug—much less put up a career-high 14 receptions for 193 yards and a trip to pay dirt, as St. Brown did on Sunday.

The Bills were up by double-digits for nearly the entire game, which was a contributing factor to St. Brown’s big day. His QB, Jared Goff, also suffered a strange twist of fate: he lost despite throwing five TDs. Earlier this year, Goff and the Lions won a game despite him throwing five interceptions.

Detroit did make a furious late comeback. However, they were somewhat thwarted by a short-sighted decision by Dan Campbell to run an onside kick down 10, with 10 minutes remaining. The Lions finished the game on a 28-13 run to cut the lead to six, but their final points were scored with 16 seconds remaining, so the game wasn’t quite as close as the score might make it seem.

St. Brown’s performance was highlighted by a 66-yard TD reception, his longest catch of the season and the 2nd-longest TD reception of his decorated career.

He also saw 18 targets for the second time this season, tied for the 2nd-most in his career as well. Perhaps most impressively, considering the state of his stomach on the day, is that St. Brown played a whopping 72 snaps (91 percent), the 4th-highest snap count of his NFL career.

However, Lions fans were not all feeling for St. Brown after his food poisoning was reported on Monday. Some believed it was merely just another excuse after a loss. Some saw it as another example of the player’s toughness. Still, others took the opportunity to take a shot at the City of Detroit, specifically, its “dirty water”

That last tweet speaks to a general sentiment among the Lions faithful right now: they are seemingly cursed. They finally have the best team in the league after decades of waiting, but injuries in the lead-up to the playoffs are sapping their momentum.

It seems they’ve lost a key contributor in every game for the past month. If you can believe it, it happened three more times on Sunday. CB1 Carlton Davis, top DT Alim McNeil, and RB2 David Montgomery were all lost for the season.

They do still have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff, however. That means they should expect to be in a lot of shootouts down the stretch here. After his big day against Buffalo, St. Brown now sits 2nd in receptions (95), 4th in receiving yards (1,056), and 3rd in receiving TDs (10) in the league.

He’s going to need to replicate his effort from the “Food Poisoning Game” a few more times if the Lions are going to make good on their massive potential this season.