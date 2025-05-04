“Do Guys Actually Ever Ask for Help?”: Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Explains His Viral Lovesac-Carrying Video at Michigan State

Dan Campbell is a menace and a dawg in the locker room. From his motivating halftime speeches to his intense attitude, it’s hard not to love his coaching style. But when it comes to his family, Dan turns into a proper goofball.

A glimpse of that goofball side showed up recently when Dan was helping his daughter move out of her dorm at Michigan State University. He was spotted carting a Lovesac couch through campus on his way to load it into his truck. But it was the way he got it into the trunk that had everyone cracking up.

Campbell looked hilariously awkward while wrestling the couch into the truck. He flopped it into the flatbed and then used his body weight to press it down. And the funniest part? The Lions head coach flopping around like a fish. His wife, Holly, couldn’t contain her laughter.

“I’m gonna pee my pants!” Campbell’s wife cried out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Campbell (@hollyhcampbell)

The hilarious video garnered over 300k views on Instagram alone, with fans flocking to the comments.

“It’s the ‘what, it wasn’t that hard?’ motions for me after 15 full minutes of fighting for his life at the end. I mean, we all knew who was going to win, but still,” someone perfectly summed the video up.

“When DC can’t do up-downs on the first day of training camp due to a wrist injury, he’ll point to the ‘LoveSac Incident’ as the cause,” another joked.

Holly even reacted to a comment from a fan who asked why her husband didn’t ask for help from a moving company. “Why didn’t he call the movers for help?” they asked.

“Do guys actually ever ask for help?” Holly responded.

All in all, it was a funny video that went viral, garnering some genuine reactions from Detroit fans. With the Lovesac now out of the way, though, the Lions and Campbell have some interesting challenges to overcome in 2025.

While the Lions were extremely successful in the regular season, their early playoff exit was shocking. They can’t let the loss carry over into 2025. You can bet Campbell is challenging his guys to become mentally stronger and not worry about the loss and focus on what’s ahead. After all, the Commanders were a unique challenge for them, and they took advantage of the areas where the Lions struggled.

Furthermore, Detroit needs to prove that it can survive without Ben Johnson. The former OC and now Bears head coach was constantly credited for scheming up offensive showcases that would end up with them scoring a ton of points. Now, they need to prove that they can sustain that success without Johnson.

But if there’s a man who we believe is up to the task, it’s Campbell. He’s proven to be one of the best and most likable head coaches in the league. Let’s just hope a Lovesac doesn’t come up on the opposing scouting report anytime soon.