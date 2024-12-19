“Little Dramas Can Explode Into Big Dramas”: Colin Cowherd Casts Doubts on the Super Bowl Hopes of Nick Sirianni’s Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are the owners of the NFL’s longest active winning streak, at 10 games. They’re 12-2 with a great chance at snagging the NFC’s No. 1 seed with the Detroit Lions floundering a little bit lately. However, there seems to be some discontent lurking under the surface. And it’s making Colin Cowherd question if they really can go all the way.

Speaking on his FS1 show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, on Thursday, the outspoken analyst once again lauded the Eagles for the talent and depth of their roster. However, recent tiffs involving A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, and Brandon Graham, highlight the “nonsense and noise” that could be Philadelphia’s downfall once again.

“Can their pure talent overcome all the nonsense? Historically, it’s usually a bad omen… Playoff football is a little like the holidays for the rest of us… Little dramas can explode into big dramas.”

"Playoff football ratchets up everything… The question is can their raw talent overcome so much of this nonsense and noise?" — @ColinCowherd on @Edelman11 discussing Eagles lack of respect for Nick Sirianni pic.twitter.com/0ncI2zXGFv — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 19, 2024

Cowherd referred back to a guest he’d had on the show the previous day, three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman. The former New England Patriots receiver said that he’d “never seen” a team with so much internal strife go on and win the Super Bowl. It would “surprise” Edelman if Philly won it all. He believes they will come across another team that’s more “mentally tough” and “fundamentally sound”.

Cowherd already backtracking on Eagles pick due to off-field issues

Earlier this week, on the back of their impressive 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cowherd took the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl. While he did cite some reasons why he liked Philly, he was arguably more focused on the negatives surrounding the other top contenders.

“Buffalo, love ’em but I don’t trust ’em. Kansas City’s barely beating anybody; they can’t protect Mahomes. Baltimore, well, playoffs are their kryptonite. Detroit, I mean they’re running out of players. I’m gonna take Philadelphia. They’ve got five different ways to beat ya, and the layering of talent is incredible.”

However, even while picking them to win the Super Bowl, Cowherd still took the time to discuss the off-field and sideline dramas that could thwart their playoff run. Now, three days later, he’s not sure they’ll win even two playoff games.

“Right now, if the playoffs started in the NFC, Philly would open at home in Washington. A rookie quarterback, that’s a W. But that next game currently would be against either the red hot Vikings, Stafford, McVay, and the Rams weapons, or a Tampa Bay team you cannot run on. Forcing Jalen Hurts to win the game, not Saquon Barkley… Those games after [Washington] are red hot quarterbacks, red hot teams, house money, nothing to lose.”

Cowherd referenced the heated exchange between head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt last week, despite the team earning a resounding win. If Philly earns the top seed, which is very possible, Cowherd’s hypothetical scenario won’t matter. But he does have a point there.

The Eagles wrap their regular season up on the road against the Washington Commanders, and at home against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. One would think those are all games they should win. Meanwhile, the 12-2 Detroit Lions, who are the only thing standing between Philly and the No. 1 seed, must deal with mounting injuries and a much tougher remaining schedule.