Emmanuel Acho Sends a Clear Message to Lamar Jackson if He Wants to Be Remembered as a Generational QB

Lamar Jackson

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is heading into Year 8 with the Baltimore Ravens, and while his trophy case has some serious shine — two MVPs and a legacy as one of the greatest dual-threat QBs ever — there’s still one big thing missing: a Super Bowl.

Jackson’s racked up a 70–24 regular-season record and taken the Ravens to the playoffs six times. But when it comes to the postseason, it’s been a different story. He is just 3–5 in eight playoff games and still chasing that elusive Super Bowl appearance.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho sees this too — and what’s more, he points out that Jackson hasn’t led the team to any deep playoff runs either. Acho says Jackson needs to get over that hump to truly cement himself as one of the all-time greats.

“Lamar has to be special in the playoffs,” Acho said. “He’s special in the regular season, but when you think about Josh Allen, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions in the playoffs.”

“Patrick Mahomes, he goes without needing introduction or statistics. Lamar has to be special. He has yet to be special in the playoffs. He’s been good in the playoffs, but Lamar has to be the difference-maker. If you are going to be one of the greatest players of the generation, he has to be that in the playoffs,” the analyst continued.

The Ravens have won four AFC North crowns since Jackson joined the league as a rookie in 2018, including the last two seasons. It’s almost a guarantee if he is healthy and playing that the Ravens will make the postseason. Now, he has to take them further.

Jackson has only made it to the AFC Championship once in his six postseason appearances and hasn’t won more than one playoff game in any of those runs.

