“Lots of Half-Naked Kelces Going Around”: Jason & Travis Kelce React to Ohio Police Officer’s Ridiculously Hilarious Fan Tattoo

Jason and Travis Kelce have both received some ridiculous tattoos from fans recently. About a month ago, the elder Kelce was sent a photo of an Eagles fan’s tattoo showing the former lineman half-naked with an eagle head covering his private parts. Now, it’s Travis who got a hilarious one, sent by a fan who got inked as part of an Instagram giveaway contest.

As a callback to when we wrote about Jason’s tattoo, where do we even begin describing Travis’ depiction? It shows a half-naked Kelce straddling a can of Accelerator, the energy drink the brothers are partnered with.

Much like Jason’s, there are half-hearted attempts to draw some leg hair, along with a few curly chest hairs. And just like his brother, Travis is wearing nothing but his gloves and cleats.

It’s quite a disturbing but funny sight to see. That’s why the Kelce brothers could do nothing but laugh when talking about it on their New Heights podcast.

“In other new news, Travis has gotten a pinup now. Holy schnikes. I don’t know if you guys saw this,” Jason said.

“That sh*t happened quick. How does it happen so fast?” Travis questioned while laughing.

“Yeah, it did. Listen, there’s a lot of half-naked Kelce’s going around the last couple of weeks,” Jason joked.

These Kelce tattoos are just out of this world pic.twitter.com/Emzdl0XrLn — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) July 2, 2025

It was a funny interaction between the Kelce brothers, and Jason is completely right. Between the two fan tattoos, it seems like getting either brother inked half-naked is in style. Before we know it, the trend might catch on, and people could be walking around with a half-naked Kelce brother on their bodies.

Jokes aside, fans may be wondering, “Why did the guy get the tattoo?” Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Ohio Police Officer won contest with Kelce tattoo

Nick Jones is a police officer residing in Ohio and a massive NFL fan. His favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys, but because they never play in the playoffs, he’s bandwagoned onto the Kansas City Chiefs. Mainly due to his love for Travis Kelce. Jones says that he loves the way the tight end plays the game and that he might be the best to ever play the position.

That’s why, when Accelerator Energy challenged fans to get their best Kelce-themed tattoo, Jones didn’t hesitate. After all, he already had a ton of tattoos on his body. How much can one more hurt?

Well, Jones ended up winning the contest. His reward? Twenty-five free cases of the energy drink and a signed Travis Kelce jersey. A pretty sweet deal, especially considering Jones didn’t even know about the prize when he got the tattoo.

All in all, it’s quite a funny story. But one has to wonder how all the other fans who submitted their Kelce-themed tattoos feel now. They’re left with either one of the brothers inked on their body, with no reward to show for it. Guess that’s the risk you run when you enter a contest like this.