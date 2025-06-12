mobile app bar

“Not Sure if I Should Be Offended or Flattered”: Jason Kelce Baffled Seeing an Eagles Fan Tattooing an NSFW Artwork of Him

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Jason Kelce interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

NFL fans are some of the most passionate in the sporting world. But perhaps none more so than Philadelphia Eagles fans, who are constantly highlighted for their rowdy nature and attitude. This time, that passion led one fan to get an NSFW tattoo of Jason Kelce on their arm (and we’re not even sure if it was a dare).

How do we even begin to explain the tattoo? Inked on the fan’s arm is a nude Kelce in a side-sitting/lying pose. There’s a half-hearted attempt to depict his body hair with evenly spaced lines across his torso. He’s also wearing elbow and knee pads, along with spiked cleats. And the kicker: his private region is covered by the face of an eagle.

All in all, it’s a pretty ridiculous tattoo. It looks cheap and like not much effort was put into it. That’s why, when Kelce noticed it on X, even he didn’t know how to react.

“I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered,” the Eagles center wrote.

It was a funny response that got a good laugh out of online folks. Kelce later added that he eventually figured out how he felt: “I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good-sized head.”

The lighthearted and comedic nature of the Kelce brothers is what we’ve all grown to love. Rather than taking the tattoo seriously or calling out the fan who got it, Jason decided to have some fun with it and play to the crowd. And it was hilarious.

“Well, you are the sexiest man alive, so it is a compliment,” one wrote, reacting to Kelce’s tweet.

“The attention to detail with the elbow sleeves, the wrist wraps, socks, and cleats is what puts this over the top. Certainly, you should be flattered,” another penned. “Omg, that’s awesome! Be flattered,” one fan recommended. 

This fan wanted to know if the person was all there mentally when they decided to get inked:

It was a comment section filled with support and laughter, as most wondered how and why the fan would get a tattoo like that. But Eagles fans are known to do some wild things when it comes to their bodies and ink.

Kelce Garage Beer Tattoo

In case you forgot, one diehard fan of the Kelce brothers once got a tattoo of their Garage Beer brand on their leg. Garage Beer is an independent brewery that they partnered with last year, and it’s not exactly the coolest permanent ink to have.

Sure, it’s cool seeing Jason and Travis depicted on the leg. But there’s no color. And at the end of the day, the fan has a not-so-popular beer brand tattooed on themselves. It’s a tattoo that we think they’ll probably end up regretting.

Likewise, another fan got Jason’s signature tattooed on her arm after meeting him at a recent charity event in Sea Isle City. So, it seems as though fans aren’t going to stop getting Kelce-themed ink anytime soon. 

It all goes to show how much Philadelphia fans still love the elder Kelce. He was a pillar not just for their team but in the community for a long time. He was also voted as one of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive in 2023. So, his popularity and legacy are still celebrated quite often in the city, even after he’s retired. 

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these