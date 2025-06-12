“Not Sure if I Should Be Offended or Flattered”: Jason Kelce Baffled Seeing an Eagles Fan Tattooing an NSFW Artwork of Him

NFL fans are some of the most passionate in the sporting world. But perhaps none more so than Philadelphia Eagles fans, who are constantly highlighted for their rowdy nature and attitude. This time, that passion led one fan to get an NSFW tattoo of Jason Kelce on their arm (and we’re not even sure if it was a dare).

Advertisement

How do we even begin to explain the tattoo? Inked on the fan’s arm is a nude Kelce in a side-sitting/lying pose. There’s a half-hearted attempt to depict his body hair with evenly spaced lines across his torso. He’s also wearing elbow and knee pads, along with spiked cleats. And the kicker: his private region is covered by the face of an eagle.

All in all, it’s a pretty ridiculous tattoo. It looks cheap and like not much effort was put into it. That’s why, when Kelce noticed it on X, even he didn’t know how to react.

“I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered,” the Eagles center wrote.

I’m not sure if I should be offended or flattered. https://t.co/lll6lVUG7u — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) June 12, 2025

It was a funny response that got a good laugh out of online folks. Kelce later added that he eventually figured out how he felt: “I think it’s more flattered, it’s a generous bird, good-sized head.”

The lighthearted and comedic nature of the Kelce brothers is what we’ve all grown to love. Rather than taking the tattoo seriously or calling out the fan who got it, Jason decided to have some fun with it and play to the crowd. And it was hilarious.

“Well, you are the sexiest man alive, so it is a compliment,” one wrote, reacting to Kelce’s tweet.

“The attention to detail with the elbow sleeves, the wrist wraps, socks, and cleats is what puts this over the top. Certainly, you should be flattered,” another penned. “Omg, that’s awesome! Be flattered,” one fan recommended.

This fan wanted to know if the person was all there mentally when they decided to get inked:

was this tattoo a sober or drunk decision..that’s what I want to know ?? — ⁴⁴ ⸆⸉ (@xtorturedchloe) June 12, 2025

It was a comment section filled with support and laughter, as most wondered how and why the fan would get a tattoo like that. But Eagles fans are known to do some wild things when it comes to their bodies and ink.

Kelce Garage Beer Tattoo

In case you forgot, one diehard fan of the Kelce brothers once got a tattoo of their Garage Beer brand on their leg. Garage Beer is an independent brewery that they partnered with last year, and it’s not exactly the coolest permanent ink to have.

Sure, it’s cool seeing Jason and Travis depicted on the leg. But there’s no color. And at the end of the day, the fan has a not-so-popular beer brand tattooed on themselves. It’s a tattoo that we think they’ll probably end up regretting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Goodpasture™️ (@i_am_goodpasture)

Likewise, another fan got Jason’s signature tattooed on her arm after meeting him at a recent charity event in Sea Isle City. So, it seems as though fans aren’t going to stop getting Kelce-themed ink anytime soon.

It all goes to show how much Philadelphia fans still love the elder Kelce. He was a pillar not just for their team but in the community for a long time. He was also voted as one of People Magazine’s sexiest men alive in 2023. So, his popularity and legacy are still celebrated quite often in the city, even after he’s retired.