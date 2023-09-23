“My Boys Will ‘Shedeur’ Anybody For Me”: Skip Bayless Reads Aloud Lil Wayne’s Emotional Text About ‘Son’ Shedeur Defending ‘Dad’ Deion Sanders’ Honor

Colorado Buffs’ game against Colorado State was as intense as one can imagine. It was an absolute thriller and many stars like Lil Wayne and The Rock sided with Deion and Shedeur Sanders during the matchup. Skip Bayless recently read aloud a message from Lil Wayne from that day that put tears in his eyes.

Skip Bayless, during a recent episode of ‘The Skip Bayless Show‘, talked about the special text he had received from his friend and massive Colorado fan Lil Wayne. It was a text message about Deion’s relationship with son Shedeur and how it is as precious as it can get.

Lil Wayne Showers Praise on Sheduer and Deion Sanders

Lil Wayne, who was on fire with his ‘The Sky is the Limit’ song while walking the Buffs out of the tunnel in their game against the Colorado State Rams, was also visibly emotional during the game. Moreover, on ‘The Skip Bayless Show’, Bayless talked about a text he received from Lil Wayne which was regarding Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders.

Lil’s message to Skip Bayless read, “About that breakfast with Deion, he said, ‘Me and Unc, crying, laughing together this morning about Shedeur (Sanders). I effing loved it, Skip. I wish I’d had an effing dad. I know my boys will Shedeur anybody for me though. So that’s what made my heart smile about it. ‘He was just being a son(while protecting his dad’s honor), not a star quarterback, not a potential Heisman winner, not a potential first pick in the draft. He was just protecting his pops.'”

Skip Bayless, a close friend of Lil Wayne, was moved by this touching message. Wayne expressed his longing for a father figure in his life and the immense pride he felt in knowing that Coach Prime’s boys, especially Shedeur, would stand by him no matter what. “I got tears reading this,” said Skip. Shedeur’s act of protecting his father touched the heart of the famous hip-hop singer.

Shedeur Sanders Defended His Dad’s Honor

Shedeur Sanders has proven time and again that he will always back defend his father’s honor every time. In a recent intense matchup between Colorado Buffs and Colorado State, tensions ran high due to personal remarks made by Colorado State’s head coach, Jay Norvell. Shedeur, along with his brother Shilo and the rest of the Buffaloes, felt the sting of Norvell’s comments.

The game had already turned into a personal mission. Norvell had commented on Coach Prime putting on his hat and sunglasses while talking to adults. Shedeur’s response on this to Norvell was nothing short of impressive. He said, “You gotta be a fool to do that. … It’s just extra motivation.”

Despite the pregame banter and cheap shots, Shedeur and the Buffaloes kept their focus on the game. The contest ended in an electrifying overtime victory for Colorado led by none other than Shedeur Sanders. Coach Prime, in a gesture of sportsmanship, opted not to wear his sunglasses when shaking hands with Norvell after the game.

Shedeur Sanders made sure that his father didn’t have to face defeat at the hands of Jay Norvell, that too after so much drama and personal shots before the game.