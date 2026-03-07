“I’m Taking J.J. McCarthy in 2028”: Jay Busbee Reveals Who Could Be the NFL’s Next Sam Darnold

The NFL has seen several quarterbacks revive their careers after early struggles, with Sam Darnold becoming one of the most recent examples of a player finding success in a better system. That has sparked a growing conversation across the league about which quarterbacks might follow a similar path in the coming years. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee, one surprising name could eventually fit that mold: J.J. McCarthy.

During a recent discussion about potential quarterback reclamation projects, Busbee joked that he was already looking ahead several years when thinking about the next Darnold-style comeback story.

“I’m going off script here,” Busbee said. “I’m taking J.J. McCarthy in 2028. He’s going to be a reclamation project. He’s going to win somebody a Super Bowl.”

While the remark was partly tongue-in-cheek, Busbee noted that McCarthy fits the broader template that often defines reclamation quarterbacks. Players who entered the league with strong pedigrees sometimes struggle early due to poor roster situations, coaching instability, or organizational dysfunction before eventually thriving elsewhere.

Still, Busbee quickly shifted the discussion to a more immediate candidate: Mac Jones, who quietly revived his career with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2025 season.

“This is a guy who had a lot of college pedigree. He had a lot of skills,” Busbee said. “He was not in the right situation early in his career. He is in the right situation now in San Francisco.”

Jones joined the 49ers on a modest two-year, $7 million contract to back up Brock Purdy, but he ended up playing a much larger role than expected after Purdy missed time due to injury. Jones appeared in 11 games and started eight, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while guiding the team to a 5–3 record in those starts.

Busbee suggested that if Jones were to leave San Francisco, several teams could benefit from adding him as either a starter or a bridge quarterback.

“If he is able to get out of San Francisco, either through trade or some other form of way to get his release, there are a lot of teams that could really use a Mac Jones,” Busbee said. He specifically mentioned the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons as potential landing spots depending on how their quarterback situations develop.

The Vikings could be searching for stability, the Jets have continued to face uncertainty at the position, and Atlanta may still be evaluating its long-term plan depending on how Michael Penix Jr. progresses following injury.

Jones’ resurgence in San Francisco is particularly notable given how his career began with the New England Patriots. After a promising rookie season in 2021 that included a Pro Bowl alternate selection, coaching changes and offensive instability led to a sharp decline in performance. He later spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars before eventually landing with the 49ers, where head coach Kyle Shanahan helped rebuild his confidence and efficiency.

Because of that success, San Francisco may be reluctant to move him. Reports suggest the team could seek at least a second-round pick in a potential trade, reflecting how valuable Jones proved while keeping the offense afloat during Purdy’s absence.

For now, the 49ers have indicated they would prefer to keep Jones in the building, particularly given Purdy’s injury history and the importance of having a reliable backup in a Super Bowl-contending roster.

Still, Busbee’s broader point remains relevant across the league. Quarterback careers are rarely linear, and the difference between a bust and a comeback story often comes down to timing, coaching, and system fit.