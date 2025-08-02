Louis Riddick Says Jim Harbaugh Has Worked His Magic on Trey Lance

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions kicked off the NFL preseason this week with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Surprisingly, the highlight from the game was how well Trey Lance played in his first snaps with the Chargers. This has some folks excited, as they believe Jim Harbaugh may have unlocked something in the former 3rd overall pick’s game.

Lance was awesome on Thursday Night, going 13/20 for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. He also piloted the Chargers to a dominant 34-7 win.

Lance is now on his third team in five years in the league. It’s safe to say things haven’t gone according to plan in his career. But after this performance, NFL analyst Louis Riddick thinks his new head coach may have cracked Lance’s code.

“He’s never looked like that in his career. I don’t care if it was against the Lions in Canton at a Hall of Fame Game. Jim Harbaugh is having some kind of effect on this young man. And he has finally hit his stride after being so ‘green’ coming out of college,” Riddick professed on The Dan Patrick Show.

The analyst would go on to say that some quarterbacks need time, and Lance, who didn’t get as many snaps in college, needed to develop first. Now, he could be hitting his stride in Los Angeles with a legendary head coach like Harbaugh. It’s an interesting thing to point out.

Lance was supposed to be the San Francisco 49ers’ new franchise quarterback when he was drafted. But after sitting for most of his rookie season, he broke his ankle just two games into 2022. The injury required season-ending surgery.

After that, Brock Purdy seized the starting job in San Fran, and Lance was sent into the shadow realm. The Dallas Cowboys traded a 4th-round pick for him in 2023, but he only got to throw 41 passes in scattered appearances over four games.

Now with the Chargers, Lance has somewhat of a clean slate to work with. He’s 25 and has gained plenty of experience when it comes to understanding a playbook. Maybe Harbaugh can work his magic and turn him into the second coming of Colin Kaepernick if Justin Herbert ever goes down.

In the end, though, it’s just the preseason. It’s good to see Lance showing out, but let’s not forget he once made headlines for throwing 5 interceptions in a preseason game. But, again, it’s the preseason, and it’s hard to take much away from these games. Lance was throwing against second- and third-stringers at best.

Furthermore, Lance is a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option. He’s not even listed as the next man up behind Herbert on the depth chart, with Taylor Heinicke currently holding the QB2 spot. That leaves Lance to sit as the QB3 while his career continues to circle the drain.