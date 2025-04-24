Abdul Carter Makes It Clear Where His Eagles Allegiance Stands if Drafted by the Giants

With Cam Ward expected to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans and Travis Hunter likely headed to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, the Giants face a tough but tantalizing decision between Abdul Carter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3.

On one hand, their quarterback room consists of veteran playmakers at the tail end of their careers, like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. So, a new addition would be beneficial, someone who can learn the ropes under the two vets. On the other hand, they are entering the draft after finishing as the fourth-worst team last season in passes defended [29].

Due to this conflicting nature of needs, both Shedeur and Abdul have been linked to New York. Though, with only hours left until Draft night, Carter has become a favorite to be picked by the club — a linebacker who can disrupt backfields, cover tight ends, and lead from Day 1. But there’s a catch: Carter is actually an Eagles fan, which might not work well if he plays for their divisional rivals.

Still, Giants fans need not worry. When asked about his Eagles fandom and the possibility of playing for a rival, Carter said, “Once I go to New York, I’m all New York… I’m going to have to leave Philly behind.”

The pot was further stirred when the reporter asked Carter to share his thoughts on following in the footsteps of other Penn Staters like Saquon Barkley and LaVar Arrington. “It’d be a blessing. I’d love to take advantage of the opportunity,” replied the star DE.

Loyalty: Abdul Carter who is a diehard Eagles fan was asked about potentially being drafted by New York: “Once I go to New York, I’m all New York – I’m going to have to leave Philly behind.” What a phenomenal answer by the 21-year-old.pic.twitter.com/36WEWMj5dx https://t.co/DHxMqpiF7G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 23, 2025

A key takeaway from Carter’s meeting with the Giants is that it clearly went well. Especially when the player called Brian Daboll & Co., “a good feeling,” and from the outside looking in, the marriage feels obvious.

For most Giants fans, this must be music to their ears because Carter definitely is the real deal, and his numbers back it up. In 2024 alone, he posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections. Over his college career at Penn State, he tallied 23 sacks, 172 tackles, five forced fumbles, and 13 passes defended.

And when asked what he would bring to New York, he gave a response that will pump every Giants fan.

“For sure. I’m bringing everything. For sure.”

That energy, that confidence—that’s exactly what Giants Nation expects in a player drafted that high. It’s not just about fit. It’s about fire. And Carter’s burning with it.

So now the ball’s in the Giants’ court. Philly’s own has said what he needed to say: All-in on New York. All-in on being a Giant. So, will Joe Schoen do what’s needed by drafting Abdul Carter and selecting a quarterback in the second round? One thing’s for sure—Draft night can’t come soon enough!