“Shutter Island is a Top 5 Movie For Me”: Justin Herbert Picks ‘Interstellar’ Over Leonardo DiCaprio’s Mystery Thriller

Justin Herbert may have just masterfully dissected the Steelers’ defense, but when it came to picking movies, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback faced a whole different kind of pressure. In a recent “ultimate movie bracket” challenge, Herbert found himself in a cinematic showdown he thought was tougher than any practice drill.

From the start, Herbert admitted that the opening matchup in his bracket was brutal: “That’s not really fair… these are probably two of my top movies,” he laughed while looking down at the choices.

Faced with choosing between Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, Herbert paused before making his call. Despite being a “Big Leo DiCaprio guy,” Herbert gave the edge to Interstellar, calling it a film that “just got a special place in my heart.”

Still, Herbert made sure to show Shutter Island the respect it deserves, describing it as “a top five movie for me personally.”

As the bracket went on, Herbert’s love for classic comedies also shone through. When faced with Spaceballs versus Happy Gilmore, he didn’t hesitate long:

“Love Spaceballs. However, Happy Gilmore… I’ve seen it so many times. Just a great movie — so memorable to me. I’m gonna have to pick Happy Gilmore here.”

Herbert might have had a tough time picking his movies, but he had an easy day picking apart Pittsburgh’s defense on Sunday. The Chargers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 25–10, with Herbert leading the way once again.

He threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, marking his fourth consecutive game with over 200 passing yards. His deep 58-yard connection with rookie Ladd McConkey set up a crucial touchdown drive, while his 15-yard scoring strike to McConkey sealed the win.

The Chargers’ defense dominated Aaron Rodgers, sacking him three times and forcing two interceptions, while Herbert efficiently guided Los Angeles to its third straight victory and a 7–3 record. After the game, Herbert credited the team effort, saying, “The defense played incredibly well.”