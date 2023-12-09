Weeks After Pledging to Raise Funds for Israeli Victims, Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Will Wear ‘I Stand With Israel’ Shoes for Sunday’s Game

Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings’s kicker Greg Joseph is using his platform to stand up for a cause near and dear to his heart. Joseph, who is playing his fifth season in the league had pledged his support to Israel after a group of terrorists attacked the country in October.

The 29-year-old kicker condemned the Hamas attack and started his campaign “Kicks for Israel” ten days after Hamas terrorists killed and kidnapped people in Israel. Greg Joseph being a Jewish himself began this campaign on Oct. 17, and now almost two months later he has joined the NFL’s initiative ‘My Cause My Cleats’ to further help collect funds for the people who need it the most.

The NFL introduced the ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative in 2016 and it stands for how players can positively impact communities. In Week 13 and 14, the league allows players to wear specially designed cleats to raise awareness about important issues. Joseph is now a part of it and will be representing his faith in the upcoming Week 14 game.

During Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vikings kicker will wear cleats featuring the Star of David with the message “I Stand With Israel.” Baltimore Ravens’ Chief of Staff, Adam Neuman, will also join Joseph in donning shoes for Sunday’s game, showing support for Israel and Magen David Adom.

Greg Joseph’s ‘Kicks for Israel’ Campaign

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Greg Josephs stands out as an athlete who is striving to help innocent people. His “Kicks for Israel” campaign aims to raise up to $50,000 for displaced individuals affected by the conflict through the non-profit organization Leket Israel.

Through his campaign, he has pledged to donate $54 for each extra point and $180 for every field goal he scores. His initiative has already gathered $7000 for this cause and all the proceeds will support Leket Israel, a humanitarian Non-Profit Organisation providing emergency food and essential supplies to displaced individuals.