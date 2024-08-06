“Mahomes Getting All The Gang Paid”: Fans React as Harrison Butker Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid Kicker

Harrison Butker has just kicked his way into the NFL record books. The Kansas City Chiefs have made their 29-year-old kicker the highest-paid in NFL history a $25 million deal. However, Butker’s new four-year, $25.6 million contract, which includes $17.8 million in guaranteed money, is raising eyebrows and sparking debates.

Advertisement

Since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Butker has been a crucial part of their success. And his consistent performance is what has earned him this lucrative payday, but the news has gathered mixed reactions from NFL fans.

The Chiefs Kingdom is showering Butker with praise. One supporter exclaimed, “Butker gets his payday good for him & the chiefs,” while another credited quarterback Patrick Mahomes for securing the futures of his teammates, “Mahomes getting all the gang paid.” Another highlighted Butker’s impressive stats, “89% FGA is wild. And he has to take some longshots too.”

Mahomes getting all the gang paid — Sollvezz (@Sollvezz) August 5, 2024

Butker gets his payday good for him & the chiefs — RJ (@phisportfanatic) August 5, 2024

Great day for a man of God! Love to see it! I support @buttkicker7 — G.I JOE (@CombatJoe1010) August 5, 2024

89% FGA is wild. And he has to take some longshot too — Christoff (@KobbieKenobi) August 5, 2024

However, not everyone is on board with the deal. Some critics voiced their disapproval, with comments ranging from “He’s a terrible person” to “This is disgusting. He shouldn’t get more than the league minimum.” One fan even expressed surprise that Butker wasn’t released instead of extended.

He’s a terrible person — Nna Mmadu‍ (@_IKENNA_) August 5, 2024

Honestly, I thought they were going to release him — Key (@Dao_Bod) August 5, 2024

This is disgusting. He shouldn’t get more than the league minimum. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 5, 2024

Despite the controversy, Butker’s on-field performance speaks for itself. As Kansas City’s go-to field goal specialist during their recent Super Bowl runs, he delivered a stellar postseason last year. Butker was perfect in the playoffs, nailing all 11 field goals and eight extra-point attempts across four high-stakes games.

So, for now, the Chiefs are betting big on their reliable leg, hoping he’ll continue to split the uprights when it matters most.

Does Harrison Butker Deserve The $25.6M Deal Despite Off-Field Concerns?

Since Harrison Butker’s rookie year with the Chiefs, he’s been splitting the uprights with consistency. In his debut season, Butker led the league with 42 field goal attempts, successfully converting 38 of them. He followed that up in 2018 by topping the charts with 65 extra points, showcasing his reliability in high-pressure situations.

But it was 2023 when Butker truly elevated his game, delivering the most accurate season of his career. When the stakes are highest, Butker’s performance proves his value. In postseason play, he’s been nearly flawless, nailing 62 out of 65 extra points.

However, Butker’s off-field actions stirred up controversy over this offseason. During a commencement speech at Benedictine College, he made comments suggesting female graduates might prioritize marriage and family over careers. Some fans even asked the Chiefs to release the kicker following his comments.

But Head Coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood by him, pointing out that while they might not share his views, they respect his right to express them.

Furthermore, when it comes to being deserving of the contract, Butker’s on-field performance speaks louder than any off-field controversy. He’s proven his worth time and time again and has three Super Bowl rings to speak for it.