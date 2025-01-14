Malaki Starks Landing Spots NFL Draft 2025: Where Can the Georgia Safety Possibly Go?

Malaki Starks is a very intriguing defensive back prospect out of the University of Georgia. The Junior safety announced that he’s forgoing his final year of eligibility as he’s being projected as a first-round draft pick. Standing at 6 foot 1 and clocking a 4.35 forty-yard dash, Starks comes in as one of the most pro-ready prospects in the draft.

Starks is described as a versatile playmaker who isn’t afraid to get in the box and stop the run. He’s one of the most reliable tacklers in the draft and should make any team happy to acquire his services. Starks is also a former state champion sprinter, so he should be able to keep up with any speedy wideout in the NFL.

Now let’s take a look at three teams Starks could end up with. He’s being projected anywhere from eighth overall to 28th.

3) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers should be open to any difference-making defender that they can get their hands on. They were ranked dead last in points allowed and were in the bottom half of the league in every major defensive category. Their starting safety, Jordan Fuller, is a sixth-round pick from 2020 on his second team. Needless to say, there are open spots to be filled.

Starks could be the first real defensive weapon the Panthers draft during this rebuild. The Houston Texans did something similar when they took Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in 2022. Starks could similarly be the first piece that opens the door to other defensive players.

It would be a bit of a reach to take Starks at eight for Carolina, but it could end up being worth it in the future. Regardless, they need to prioritize defense during the rebuild.

2) Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are so close to being a competitive team. They have what they believe is a franchise QB in Anthony Richardson, as well as an elite RB in Jonathan Taylor. They’ve done a lot of offensive rebuilding through the draft — now it’s time to turn their attention to the defense. The secondary was in the bottom eight in points allowed, and they got exposed in Week 17 by Drew Locke.

Starks would step into the average safety room and immediately take the starting job. His speed and athleticism would jump out compared to the other guys, like Julian Blackmon or Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The pick would also align with Starks’ projected average draft position. With the 14th pick, if the teams ahead don’t select him, the Colts should unhesitatingly add him.

1) Miami Dolphins

This fit would almost be too perfect. The Dolphins don’t have a bad defense by any means. To be frank, most would say they’re quite good. But it never hurts to add a gem to the collection. Starting safety, Jordan Poyer is a free agent as of now. It would be great if they could retain him, draft Starks, and let the young rookie learn from the experienced veteran.

But what will most likely happen is the Dolphins let Poyer walk and they either trade up and grab Starks, or take a gamble and hope he falls to them at 13. Some places have him mocked higher, some lower. Nobody truly knows who is going to get drafted where. It’s all conjecture at this point.

For example, Abdul Carter has been making his way up draft boards as of yesterday. He jumped from projected sixth overall to fourth. So there’s still plenty of movement to be had, as we are still 100 days from the 2025 NFL Draft.