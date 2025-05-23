“He’s Quoting Bob Dylan and John Lennon”: Peyton Manning Explains How Jim Irsay Was Different from Other NFL Team Owners

Oct 20, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sits in a golf cart during a Ring of Honor ceremony for Dallas Clark during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The NFL world was hit hard on Wednesday when it was revealed that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had passed away. Irsay’s legacy with the Colts spans over four decades.

He served as the team’s vice president and general manager from 1984 to 1996 before taking over as owner, chairman, and CEO in 1997—a role he held until his death in 2025. Under his leadership, the Colts became one of the NFL’s most respected and successful franchises.

His passing deeply impacted many across the football world, including former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, who played 13 seasons in Indianapolis. Manning, the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, was selected just a year after Irsay became owner and helped lead the Colts to a Super Bowl victory in 2006.

Reflecting on Irsay’s unique personality during an appearance on ESPN, Manning shared what set him apart from other owners.

“You can have a conversation with him about what we need to get on defense next year in the next draft,” Manning said. “Next thing you know he’s talking about George Hallas, next thing you know he’s quoting Bob Dylan and John Lennon. That can all happen in one conversation. Is any NFL other going to be able to quote Bob Dylan in a football conversation? You just loved his passion.”

Manning also credited Irsay’s early decisions as pivotal in transforming the Colts into contenders. “He hires Bill Polian, drafts Edgerrin James, re-signs Marvin Harrison,” Manning recalled.

“Next thing you know, we’re beating Miami, we’re beating Buffalo, we’re winning the division. Then we hire Tony Dungy and start dominating the AFC South. Before you knew it, Indianapolis had become a football town.”

While Jim Irsay is gone, his legacy with the Colts will live on through his family. He had long been open about his intention to keep the team under family ownership, with his three daughters—Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson—set to lead the organization. Carlie Irsay-Gordon, 44, is expected to assume control of football operations.

Beyond football, Irsay was a beloved figure in the city of Indianapolis, known for his philanthropic efforts and deep connection with the community. He wasn’t just a team owner—he was a cultural force and a symbol of the Colts’ identity.