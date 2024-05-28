Marcus Mariota Dishes Honest Thoughts on Fellow Washington QB Jayden Daniels After First Few OTA Sessions

The Washington Commanders have placed a high-stakes wager on Jayden Daniels, selecting him as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And early indications suggest that this gamble is certainly paying off. Though not many new members can make their place so soon in the team, Daniels has already impressed many during the offseason OTAs, including veteran QB teammate Marcus Mariota.

After watching Jayden Daniels closely during a few OTA sessions, Marcus Mariota couldn’t help but shower love on the rookie quarterback. He noted that Daniels is making strides with his movement and arm strength, which is quite praiseworthy for a guy who just got drafted.

“He looks good,” Mariota said of Daniels sweating it out on the field. “I think he really moves well, throws the ball well, and for a young guy that’s coming in, he seems to really command the offense, and I think that’s important.”

Mariota admires Daniels for his poise and knowledge, qualities that have quickly made him his team’s favorite, especially the older players. On3 reported more from Marcus Mariota after the OTA on May 22nd, who proudly talked about Daniels’ competitiveness.

“In the quarterback position, being able to stand in front of these guys and confidently say ‘I got this’ is crucial,” Mariota explained. “Jayden has done a great job of that, and we’ve just got to continue to help him grow and develop. Competing in that room makes every one of us better.”

QB Marcus Mariota speaks to the media after today’s OTA https://t.co/R84V3SH97Q — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 22, 2024

While the final decision on the starting QB position is still pending, this early praise from Mariota speaks volumes about Daniels’ potential. Considering his well-rounded display, a few of Jayden’s teammates came forward to present their views on him as well.

Jayden Daniels Earns Early-On Praises From Washington Commanders Teammates

Mariota isn’t the only one noticing Jayden Daniels’ potential. Defensive end Jonathan Allen chimed in and praised Daniels’ work ethic, stating, “He always beats me here. I think that’s pretty cool. He stays late. He does everything you want out of your No. 2 overall pick.”

Tight end Zach Ertz also commented on Daniels’ commitment, noting, “He really, really cares about this thing. He wants to be as good as he can possibly be. He’s working his b**t off.”

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner noted Jayden Daniels’ drive, which resonates well with the team’s veterans: “That’s the thing you look for as a vet, somebody that wants it…He’s definitely that guy.”

Take a look at his footage from the OTA where his performance became the talk of the town.

New Commanders QB Jayden Daniels getting some throws in during the first day of OTA’s His motion is silky smooth. pic.twitter.com/sZr6WKdzpK — Kaden. (@DlSTRICTSPORTS) May 14, 2024

Jayden Daniels previously played three seasons at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, and had an outstanding college career, particularly during his final season with the Tigers. Though believed to be a gamble for the Commanders, there was little doubt about the young quarterback’s potential.

After winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2023, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Daniels is already living up to the hype.

Jayden Daniels’ impressive stats from his senior year at LSU include 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, a 72.2% completion rate, and a leading QBR of 95.6. He also led all FBS quarterbacks with a school-record 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

These accomplishments have set a high bar for his NFL career, as his dedication, talent, and ability are also earning him admiration and respect even before his big debut with the Washington Commanders.