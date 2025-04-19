“It’s Like a Big Brother-Little Brother Dynamic”: Jayden Daniels Speaks Up About How Much Bobby Wagner Impacted His Transition to the NFL

Not many quarterbacks transition well into the NFL in their rookie year, especially if handed the starting role. But Jayden Daniels defied the norm this past season — and boy, was he stellar. His performance throughout the regular season, which carried into the NFC title game, felt like something out of a fairytale. And while his talent was undeniable, Daniels is quick to credit veterans like Bobby Wagner for helping him settle in and navigate life in the big league.

Daniels won a well-deserved Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season. He set the rookie rushing record for quarterbacks, led the Washington Commanders to a 12-win season and an NFC Championship Game, and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

On top of that, Daniels was the catalyst for several comeback wins for the Commanders and became the first rookie ever to throw for 3,500 passing yards while rushing for 750 yards in the same season.

What the 24-year-old quarterback pulled off was far from expected. In fact, many believed he would struggle in the NFL while number one overall pick Caleb Williams would thrive. But Daniels proved everyone wrong — thanks in part to the strong support system around him, including Bobby Wagner, who helped ease his transition into the big leagues.

“Bobby, you know that’s my guy. It’s like a big brother-little brother dynamic. He took me under his wing and everything, so it’s like I just went in and opened myself up,” Daniels told Jon Gruden.

Wagner has been in the NFL for 13 seasons, starting with the Seahawks, then the Rams, and finally last year, the Commanders. He made the All-Pro First Team as a linebacker six times in seven years at one point. Bobby is one of the most respected vets in the league, so it’s no surprise Daniels sought his guidance.

“Like, man, I got so much to learn about this game. I [didn’t] know anything,” Daniels continued. “I [didn’t] know jack about the NFL, I [didn’t] know how the season’s going to go, I [didn’t] know how long it’s going to be. So, I relied on the vets who have been through it for multiple years. How they take care of their bodies, approach watching film, stuff like that.”

It’s a smart strategy by Daniels, one that has paid off dividends for athletes in the past. If he continues to study and learn from some of the best on how to survive and thrive in the NFL, one day he’ll be able to bestow some of the knowledge he’s gained to the next wave of rookies. It’s one big never-ending cycle.

Additionally, Daniels discussed some of the key ingredients to success. Gruden mentioned that, from his coaching days, he noticed that outstanding rookies always had a routine. So, he asked Daniels if he had one.

“Consistency is the biggest thing in this league, and having consistent routines. Obviously, you have to redefine it each and every year as you get older. But finding your routine as fast as possible, that’s probably going to set you up for the most success in the long run,” Daniels said.

Consistency, routines, and refinement — those are the three things Daniels focuses on, and they paid off massively in his first season. It’ll be interesting to see if the Heisman winner can continue his success or if he’ll fall victim to the sophomore slump. We’ve seen it before.

That said, it’s quite easy to understand why Daniels is so good when you hear him speak. He has a great mindset and perspective, and he’s utilizing every resource at his disposal to get better. One day, it could translate into something huge. Like an All-Pro selection, an MVP, or maybe even a Super Bowl.