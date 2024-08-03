2024 All-Pro Selections: Bobby Wagner Could Surpass Barry Sanders & Deion Sanders’ Record

Bobby Wagner’s return to Seattle was short-lived as the Seahawks failed to extend his stay beyond a year. This allowed him to join the Commanders, reuniting with Dan Quinn. The future Hall of Famer has since become a part of the rebuilt defense, which could ultimately lead to his chance to surpass Barry Sanders and Deion Sanders in All-Pro selections.

Going into his 13th season in the NFL, Wagner still has a lot left in his tank as he aims to surpass the two Hall of Famers. Currently, Bobby has 6-First Team All-Pro selections, equaling both Barry and Coach Prime. However, another standout year and another selection would see him surpass Barry and Deion, joining the likes of Peyton Manning, Ray Lewis, etc.

As he chases history to cement his legacy, the star linebacker refuses to let go of his humility. During his recent appearance on Up & Adams, Wagner stayed humble as he reflected on growing up watching the icons he now has a chance to surpass.

He also talked about watching legends like Ray Lewis and Mike Singletary and how meaningful it was to be in the conversations with them. Thus, the former Seahawks LB feels blessed to have his name mentioned alongside these greats. He said:

“I know it’s a cliche but I think it’s very humbling because you watch these guys growing up, especially Ray Lewis and Mike Singletary. Those are the guys I have been fortunate enough to have conversations with and to be in conversation with them at this point in my career; I think it’s a blessing.”

With 7 All-Pro selections, he joins the esteemed company of Lewis, Peyton, Singletary, Bruce Matthews, and others. However, reaching the top, where only Jerry Rice and Jim Otto sit with 10 selections, would require a significant leap and work. At 34, he is in the twilight of his career and would have to play four more perfect seasons.

That said, as Bobby refuses to go out into the sunset just yet, he has a chance to improve upon the many existing records he already holds.

Wagner has achieved some notable records in his career so far

Aside from being a Super Bowl winner (XLVIII) and 6-time First-Team All-Pro, Bobby Wagner has also made nine Pro Bowls and 4-Second Team All-Pros. One more Pro Bowl puts him beside Barry Sanders.

Last season marked his 12th consecutive year with over 100 tackles, leading the league with 183 combined tackles. He has been a three-time NFL tackle leader.

This places him 7th in the all-time tackle leaderboard, and another 100-tackle season will take him to 4th, only behind Ray Lewis, London Fletcher, and Junior Seau. However, he still needs 353 combined tackles to match Lewis.

That said, the Commanders will look to him as the anchor of their newly assembled defense, hoping to improve on their disastrous defensive performances from last season under Dan Quinn. With the Cowboys struggling this offseason, Washington has a chance to make the playoffs in Wagner’s first year with the club.