Market Already Predicts “Disappointment” for Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Fulghum

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason strategy has left their fans and several NFL analysts scratching their heads. Despite owner Jerry Jones’ bold proclamation to go “all-in,” the team’s roster remains largely unchanged with just a month until the season kicks off. This inaction hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially in the betting world, where ESPN’s predictions have the Cowboys at over 9.5 wins for the 2024 season, with +125 odds to go under.

An “NFL on ESPN” segment saw betting analysts Tyler Fulghum and Joe Fortenbaugh diving into these predictions. Fulghum, in particular, had his sights set on America’s Team.

He pointed out a telling shift in the odds; initially, the Cowboys’ line opened at over 10.5 wins before dropping to 9.5. So, this just shows the team’s perceived trajectory and fans’ disappointment even before the start of the season.

Even further, Fulghum didn’t mince words when assessing the Cowboys’ offseason moves — or lack thereof:

“The market has already moved on disappointment for Dallas. I look at what they’ve lost and what have they replaced it with, nothing. ‘All In’ Jerry Jones, what has he done for this roster besides twiddle his thumbs, trying to extend his most important players.”

While acknowledging that the Cowboys’ schedule isn’t particularly daunting, Fulghum highlighted that their NFC East Rivals have improved.

The Giants, Commanders, and Eagles have all bolstered their rosters, potentially making Dallas’s path to success more challenging. This competitive landscape led Fulghum to question whether a 10-win season is realistic for the Cowboys without improvements.

But Fulghum wasn’t alone in his skepticism. A veteran NFL analyst and former quarterback echoed these sentiments, going so far as to predict the Cowboys might miss the postseason entirely.

Dallas Cowboys are not going to the 2024-25 postseason, says Tim Hasselbeck

The doubts around the Dallas Cowboys’ postseason prospects continue to grow, with more NFL analysts questioning their strategies. Tim Hasselbeck, speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter, singled out America’s Team as the NFC East squad most likely to miss the playoffs.

Hasselbeck drew parallels between the Cowboys and the 49ers, noting that both teams face distractions with star players seeking new contracts. However, he pointed out that Dallas’s situation is particularly precarious. With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons all in line for extensions, the Cowboys’ front office has its hands full.

The former NFL quarterback also highlighted a crucial difference between the two organizations. While the 49ers benefit from a strong alignment between their general manager and head coach, the same cannot be said about the Cowboys:

“That doesn’t feel like the case in Dallas — Mike McCarthy on the last year of his deal. I just think the pressure there and then some of the things that the guys (Tyler Fulghum and Joe Fortenbaugh) mentioned about improvement in the NFC East; I think that ends up being a factor.”

Hasselbeck’s analysis suggests that the Cowboys may struggle to even clinch the division title, let alone make a deep playoff run or contend for the NFC championship.

Beyond the contract uncertainties, there are concerns about the offensive line, which makes their ability to protect Dak Prescott quite shaky. Moreover, the team’s defensive inconsistencies in high-pressure situations last season also remain a significant worry.

As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Jerry Jones and his Dallas Cowboys. Can they silence the critics and overcome these challenges? Or will the concerns raised by analysts like Hasselbeck and others prove prophetic?