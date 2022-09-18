Massive accident involving Patrick Mahomes’ team’s coach left a 5-year-old girl critically injured

A prominent member of Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff was intoxicated when he slammed his pickup truck into a car that caused grievous injuries to a 5-year-old.

Patrick Mahomes is often referred to as one of the nicest guys going around in the NFL. Over time, he has developed a great chemistry with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his family.

The star coach and the magnificent quarterback are so close that when Mahomes became a father, Andy didn’t shy away from teaching him how to change diapers.

In fact, back in 2019-20, when the team lifted the Lombardi Trophy, Mahomes was aided by not one but two Reids, Andy and Britt.

While Andy continues to serve the Chiefs as the head coach, his son Britt Reid’s association with the team ended in 2020. Britt was involved in the Chiefs’ coaching staff for a few years but his off-field shenanigans really pushed the franchise to look past him.

Andy Reid’s son Britt was involved in a car crash that left a little girl critically injured

Before even starting his stint with the Chiefs, Britt had troubles with the law. In 2007, he was sentenced to 8-23 months in prison alongside his brother Garrett for allegedly running a drug emporium from their residence.

However, what he did in 2021 really shook everyone who got to know about it. Britt slammed his pickup truck into a standing car that left a 5-year-old child badly injured.

Named Ariel Miller, the little girl sustained a severe head injury because of which she was in a coma for two weeks. Even when she woke up, Ariel was unable to recognize her own mother.

“She didn’t know who I was, so as I’m trying to touch my baby, like, ‘Hey, baby,’ she was, you know, moving away. And … she didn’t recognize me,” Ariel’s mother said as reported by ABC News.

As it turns out, Britt accepted that he had a few drinks and was on a prescribed drug called Adderall when the accident took place. Chiefs actually worked out a medical payment plan for Ariel who is fortunately getting better with each passing day.

As far as Britt is concerned, his sentence will be announced in October. Reportedly, he can be jailed for a maximum of 4 years. After the horrific crash, Mahomes had extended his prayers for the family of the little one who had to go through unbearable amount of pain and agony.

