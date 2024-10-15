mobile app bar

“Massive Underpay”: NFL Fans Go Bonkers as Davante Adams Reunites With Aaron Rodgers

Suresh Menon
Published

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After weeks of speculation that the Jets are favorites to land Davante Adams, the rumors have finally come true. The latest reports confirm that Adams will reunite with long-time friend Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. What’s shocking, however, are the terms of the deal that have blown NFL fans’ minds.

Moments ago, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that the deal between the Jets and Davante Adams is at the final stages. As per his sources, the terms of the contract are quite baffling [more so if you are a Raiders fan].

For the trade, the Raiders are all set to get a conditional fourth-rounder which can bump up to a second-rounder should Davante perform well at New York.

The Raiders aren’t just gifting the Jets a receiver who has 69 touchdowns and 622 completions for 7,590 yards with Aaron Rodgers, but they are getting a mere fourth-round pick in return.

Unless the Raiders find a Brock Purdy, this sounds like a terrible deal and fans were naturally stunned by this generosity from Adams’ soon-to-be former team. From calling the terms of the deal a “massive underpay” to simply having a laugh at the Raiders trading a superstar wide receiver for a fourth-rounder, the NFL world has truly gone bonkers over this deal.

Raiders fans are still in disbelief over the terms and have been hilariously asking NFL insiders if this is all they’re getting for Adams. Jets fans, meanwhile, have done the same but with a tone of jubilation.

With Adams back with A-Rod, the QB has arguably filled the biggest missing piece in his arsenal. The pressure is now on the Jets to make a massive offensive improvement and break their long-standing playoff drought.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

