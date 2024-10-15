“Massive Underpay”: NFL Fans Go Bonkers as Davante Adams Reunites With Aaron Rodgers

After weeks of speculation that the Jets are favorites to land Davante Adams, the rumors have finally come true. The latest reports confirm that Adams will reunite with long-time friend Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple. What’s shocking, however, are the terms of the deal that have blown NFL fans’ minds.

Advertisement

Moments ago, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that the deal between the Jets and Davante Adams is at the final stages. As per his sources, the terms of the contract are quite baffling [more so if you are a Raiders fan].

For the trade, the Raiders are all set to get a conditional fourth-rounder which can bump up to a second-rounder should Davante perform well at New York.

It’s a conditional 3rd rounder going to the #Raiders that can become a 2nd rounder based on performance. (Fixed for clarity). https://t.co/2eFVyYkbyj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2024

The Raiders aren’t just gifting the Jets a receiver who has 69 touchdowns and 622 completions for 7,590 yards with Aaron Rodgers, but they are getting a mere fourth-round pick in return.

Unless the Raiders find a Brock Purdy, this sounds like a terrible deal and fans were naturally stunned by this generosity from Adams’ soon-to-be former team. From calling the terms of the deal a “massive underpay” to simply having a laugh at the Raiders trading a superstar wide receiver for a fourth-rounder, the NFL world has truly gone bonkers over this deal.

4th rounder for a superstar lol — demonz (@ABA_Demonz) October 15, 2024

MASSIVE underpay. — Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) October 15, 2024

Raiders fans are still in disbelief over the terms and have been hilariously asking NFL insiders if this is all they’re getting for Adams. Jets fans, meanwhile, have done the same but with a tone of jubilation.

With Adams back with A-Rod, the QB has arguably filled the biggest missing piece in his arsenal. The pressure is now on the Jets to make a massive offensive improvement and break their long-standing playoff drought.