Matt LaFleur Hopes to Mitigate Brett Favre Comparisons to Jordan Love

The Packers overcame C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on 20th October by a close score of 24-22. While it is definitely a win that will help the team in their journey to the playoffs, QB Jordan Love was seen struggling with interceptions again, promptly sparking comparisons with former Packers legend Brett Favre — something head coach Matt LaFleur clearly didn’t appreciate.

For context, Favre is a Packers legend who played for the team for 15 seasons. Over his career, he became the only NFL player to hold the record for most consecutive games as a starter with 312 appearances along with being a 3-time consecutive MVP from 1995 to 1997. That being said, he’s also the only NFL player to throw the most career interceptions, with a staggering number of 336.

Thus, with Love having already recorded 20 interceptions in 31 games, fans and analysts alike are drawing comparisons to Favre. LaFleur, however, has tried to address this by stating that he hopes to put Love in better situations, which would ultimately “ease off” these unnecessary comparisons.

“Hopefully, we can put him in better situations so he’s not throwing you know picks so all you talking heads out there can ease on the Brett Favre comparisons.”

Nevertheless, even with the high interception numbers, Love has been leading the team well so far, as the Packers have only lost 2 out of their 7 games. And it’s not like Love is the only one struggling with such mistakes. Reigning Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes is also on the same train.

Patrick Mahomes v/s Jordan Love: Their interception records

The Kansas City Chiefs are two-time consecutive Super Bowl champions and are currently on a six-game winning streak. They faced their 2023 Super Bowl rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, last weekend and held them off 28-18. This success has come despite Mahomes throwing eight interceptions over the past six weeks.

Love also thrown eight interceptions, but he has started five games this season, one less than that of Mahomes.

Yet, both the Packers and the Chiefs currently stand in favorable positions. Even if their quarterbacks continue their interception rate in the coming weeks, both teams will still make the playoffs.

So, this definitely proves that an NFL team is more than just its quarterback. And if Brock Purdy was considered a system QB last year, both Love and Mahomes aren’t far off so far in 2024.

