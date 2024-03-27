Matthew Slater Spills the Beans on Who Julian Edelman Took Out His Anger On Since It Couldn’t Be Tom Brady: “You Can’t Yell at Tom..”

Just a month back, the Patriots‘ special team captain, Matthew Slater, hung up his cleats. So, what better way to celebrate an illustrious 16-year career than to engage in a banter session with his locker room compadre of 12 years, Julian Edelman? On the ‘Games with Names‘ podcast, the wideout duo initially discussed the hot topic out of Foxborough — the Dynasty docu-series. Both Matthew and Edelman felt that their former head coach, Bill Belichick, was vilified out of proportion, even taking shots at fellow receiver Wes Walker, who, according to Edelman, as per Nesn, allegedly fabricated a story in the recently released documentary. The wide-receiver duo then reminisced about the environment they created in New England, which eventually evolved into the franchise’s second dynasty.

Slater, who held the fort for three more years after Julian Edelman called it quits, apparently misses the time they shared on the discussion table. “I used to love those meetings, though,” he said. Slater recalled that during those meetings with their then-receiver coach, Chad O’Shea, Danna Amandola would often sit across from him and Edelman — spending half the time doodling. Edelman even quipped that Amandola would do so with his tongue out.

“That was a great time — that was a special time. We had a special room with guys who really cared and loved each other, and they loved the game, loved the process,” Slater expressed.

Slater isn’t at all ‘surprised‘ by the success that they had together. Edelman then labeled O’Shea an ‘unsung hero,’ to which Slater added that their former WR coach had the perfect demeanor, and managed to seamlessly handle his receivers, especially Edelman, Wes Walker, and Randy Moss.

Subsequently, Julian asked Slater if he remembered the time he and O’Shea once fought. Slater indeed recalled those moments and then some, as he revealed that Julian and O’Shea fought not actually once but several times during practice. They even had a name for it — the Edelman helmet toss — as the star wide receiver would consistently hurl his headgear to the ground when he was agitated. And whenever these meltdowns occurred, the victim was always the wide receiver coach and never Tom Brady.

“I wasn’t gonna bring that up for the kind audience out there who loves Julian Edelman — but there was several time (when Edelman and O’Shea fought). And for the people that don’t know we called it the Edelman helmet toss. You (Edelman) used to slam your helmet with consistency at least once a week,” Slater recalled. “The first guy you yell at, cause you can’t yell at Tom (Brady), and you’re not gonna yell at your teammates. You yell at Chad. You ain’t yelling at Bill — you’re yelling at Chad.“

Slater used to sit and watch Julian and Chad quarrel from the distance. He even said that he used to laugh seeing them fight — but acknowledged that he was always aware of the love they had for each other.

Matthew Slater Came to Value These Moments After Julian Edelman Retired

Slater understands why Julian and Chad fought. He believes it was all because there was too much ‘passion and intensity.‘ And it worked too, as with this same receiver room, the Patriots went on to not only dominate the AFC but also clinch three Super Bowls. However, when Edelman retired, Slater realized the true significance of what he and the Patriots had lost.

“I had a greater appreciation for that after you retired than I did while you were playing,” Slater said. “Then I realized what you did — increased the urgency and accountability amongst the guys. It brought an edge to our group. And we were missing that edge once you left. And we never really replaced it. In terms of a guy, who would come out there, rallying getting on guys’ faces, hold guys accountable to a standard — we didn’t have that.“

Slater feels that the contribution Julien made to the receiving room cannot be measured. And it’s exactly what made the Patriots a dynasty.