Matthew Stafford Can Go Toe-to-Toe With Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl: Mina Kimes

Jimmy Garoppolo, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy have all fallen victim to the might of the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs dynasty. However, as they say, everyone has their kryptonite, including Tom Brady, who fell short twice against the Eli Manning-led Giants in the Super Bowl. This is why many, including Mina Kimes, believe that Matthew Stafford could be the QB capable of halting Mahomes’ reign should they clash in the big game.

Advertisement

On First Take, Harry Douglas, Kimberley A. Martin, and Mina Kimes had a spirited debate about which NFC QB has the best odds to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs. While Douglas rode the Lions and Goff train, Kimes went with Stafford.

Kimes did acknowledge that all three QBs—Goff, Purdy, and Stafford—are in great situations, surrounded by amazing talent; however, she asserted that the Rams QB stands above his counterparts, going so far as to call him the best shot-caller in the NFC.

She also pointed out that Matthew Stafford has positioned himself as an elite QB, playing the best football of his career with both the Rams and the Lions. Kimes believes that if Stafford were to join any team, he would deliver, making him the one most capable of going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Mahomes. He said:

“If we were to take these QBs (Purdy, Goff, Hurts, and Stafford) in a vacuum and just take them out of their situations, my answer would be Matthew Stafford. I think he’s the best QB in the NFC. Last year he was playing at a level frankly that I think was some of the best football of his career.”

“But if you were to ask me which QB I take and drop on any team and I think that guy can go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, that would be Stafford,” she continued.

Even Kimberley Martin agreed with Kimes, calling Stafford a seasoned veteran capable of manipulating defenses and reading coverages, and noting that the QB has already delivered on the biggest stage, lifting the Lombardi Trophy just three seasons ago.

Along similar lines, while many consider Mahomes the best playmaker in the league, rookie Caleb Williams recently offered a different perspective, giving his flower to Stafford.

Williams named the Rams’ QB as the second-best playmaker in the NFL, ahead of Mahomes

Stafford has been one of the most consistent performers in the league since being drafted 1st overall in 2009. However, he has elevated his game to a higher level since leaving Detroit. Although he rarely gets the recognition he deserves, with many ranking Burrow, Allen, and others ahead of him, Caleb Williams does not feel the same way.

The 2024 1st overall pick was asked to name the two best QBs in the league during a conversation on ‘Up & Adams.’ While many expected him to name Mahomes, Burrow, Lamar, etc., the former Trojans star went a different route. He ranked Aaron Rodgers and Stafford ahead of the others.

Calling Stafford unbelievable, Williams asserted that the Rams QB is someone who he grew up watching and his appreciation for the shot-caller only deepened as he started understanding the game better.

“I mean, he’s unbelievable. Like, there’s a couple plays where he’ll go play action… he has the (linebacker) on a string, like he wants the backer to go here, and he’ll throw it right behind his head (with) the perfect touch, perfect velocity.”

While his resume lacks the individual accolades that many of his peers have, Stafford’s consistent output speaks for itself. The 15-year veteran is already 11th in career passing yards and TD passes.

In 2023, Stafford had a great season, even though the Rams struggled in the first half. He will go into the 2024 season as the 5th best QB, according to an ESPN list compiled by Fowler.

That said, despite high praise from QBs like Williams and experts, Matthew Stafford‘s peers failed to elevate him to the upper echelon of top NFL players, placing him 42nd on the NFL’s best 100 players list.

Surprisingly, he remains underrated despite being one of only three active starting quarterbacks with a Super Bowl ring, joining Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.