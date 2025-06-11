Ex-NFL WR Names Matthew Stafford the Most Accurate QB He’s Played With Over Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts

When DeSean Jackson was selected in the second round of the 2008 draft, the only knock on him was his size. At 5’9″ and barely 170 pounds soaking wet, the injury risk was there—assuming anyone could catch him. His short-area quickness was unmatched, and his blazing straight-line speed helped him run a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. In his second year, 2009, he was named a Pro Bowler and Second-Team All-Pro.

Advertisement

In 2010—his first year with Michael Vick at QB—he was again named a Pro Bowler, as he went for 1,000+ yards again (on just 47 receptions—think about that) and led the league in yards per catch, at a whopping 22.5, the ninth-best mark among guys who went for 1,000+ since the 1970 merger. Jackson would play for 12 more years after that, and his speed was his main calling card. But his secondary calling card was linking up with elite passers.

He caught balls from all-time Eagles passer Donovan McNabb. Then he moved on to a fire-throwing lefty in Vick. In Washington, Kirk Cousins was his main waiter. Back to the City of Brotherly Love, and it was a mix of Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

In his final two years, Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson filled the void. And yet, when asked which of his QBs threw the most “catchable” ball, the speedster didn’t need to think long.

“The most catchable? Matthew Stafford. Matt was a dog bro. I think he doesn’t get enough credit. He’s a top 10 quarterback, I think, for sure bro. Hell yeah, for sure [he has aura]. And he’s a dog, though, like he’ll sit in there and take a hit,” said the former wideout.

Jackson not only named Stafford the most accurate passer he’d played with, but also labeled him a “dog”, which no one would dispute. Stafford is widely regarded as one of the toughest men to play the quarterback position, which is generally viewed as one of the least physically tough positions on the field.

“The Detroit game, where he went up there when he was with the Rams. And he got smacked, bro. And had to play it off like he wasn’t out. That’s the kinda guy that makes you wanna line up next to him,” Jackson added.

That wasn’t the only instance of Stafford’s un-quarterback-like toughness. In a sequence that has been etched in NFL history by the longest uninterrupted clip in NFL Films history (4:17), Stafford plays through a separated shoulder suffered on the previous play to throw a game-winning TD.

However, while Stafford got “dog” credentials and respect for his accuracy, Jackson reserved the title of “hardest thrower” for another of his many iconic QB buddies.

Jackson had a close connection with Mike Vick

Vick had been to heaven and hell and back by the time he arrived in Philly in 2009. Coming out in 2001, he was the fastest-running, furthest-throwing QB the league had ever seen. He dropped jaws and drew gasps everywhere he played.

Then he spent two years of his athletic prime in jail for a dog-fighting charge. When he came out in 2009, still just 29 years old, he found the perfect landing spot in Philly. Not only did he have a respected coach who believed in him, in Andy Reid, but he had the perfect wide receiver pairing he’d ever had in the speedy DeSean Jackson.

Vick can throw it a mile. Jackson can run a mile in 12 seconds. It was a match made in heaven.

“Mike [Vick]. I’d be like, ‘Mike, I’m right here, you ain’t gotta throw it that hard.’ (Laughs) He got like a little curve to it too. I think overall, me and Michael Vick, our connection, dog—obviously I had good connections with other quarterbacks–but I think Michael Vick just understood. He was like, ‘Ima just put air under it and Ima just throw it as far as I can and I can’t out-throw him.'”

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the pair was never able to turn their perfectly compatible skill sets into playoff wins, as neither Vick nor Jackson won a playoff game with Philly apart from Jackson’s rookie year in 2008.

They did connect well enough when they were together, however. From 2010 to 2012, when they played the lion’s share of their games together, Jackson finished third in the NFL in receptions of 50+ yards (9) and fifth in 50+ yard TD throws (5).