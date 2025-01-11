Matthew Stafford Hopes to Sleep Well in His $28M Mansion Amid LA Wildfires: “New Fire is Popping Up…”

Wildfires have engulfed the metropolitan of Los Angeles and surrounding areas, causing mayhem and immense destruction to over 30k acres of land. The Rams are right in the middle of this crisis and while they’ve been trying to focus on football through it all, the disastrous circumstances have become hard to avoid, according to Matthew Stafford.

The Rams QB joined Rich Eisen during this particularly difficult time for people in LA and expressed concern about the ongoing disaster. He pointed out that it has been hard to contain the fires with new ones popping up every day.

“There’s a lot going on. Once we get into the building, it’s football all the time. We understand that. But at the same time, we’re human beings and there’s stuff going on outside. There are new fires kind of popping up at any moment.”

The 36-year-old star, along with his wife Kelly and their four children, lives in a property worth over $28 million in Hidden Hills. They also own the house next door that the couple bought for $10.5 million in 2022.

Kelly too previously spoke about the wildfires, calling the whole affair surreal. She took to social media to share the pictures of fires and the devastation they have caused, with firefighters working around the clock to put them out.

“Watching this over and over because it doesn’t seem real. These fires still rage with firefighters working around the clock. praying for slower winds and safety.”

The fire started in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, spreading further, with five different fires now wreaking havoc in different parts of LA. The fire department has evacuated over 150k people, with more than 10,000 structures, including homes and businesses destroyed so far. The death toll stands at 11 and is expected to rise.

The NFL has moved the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Rams and Vikings from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The QB probably hopes to sleep well in his residence so he can be well-prepared for his first postseason matchup.

Matthew Stafford and his team won 30-20 against Minnesota in week 8 but the Vikings enter the wild card game as 2.5 points favorites. The away team has had only three losses throughout the season and has shown a lot of consistency. The Rams on the other hand have had troubles with injuries.

But Minnesota hasn’t won a playoff game in seven seasons. Sean McVay knows how to get results in the postseason and his team still has more experience that should come in handy.