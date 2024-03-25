Matthew Stafford’s Detroit Teammate Reveals the QB’s Old Nickname After Joining Him Again In LA

In a crucial career shift, star quarterback Matthew Stafford bid farewell to the Detroit Lions after a remarkable 12-season tenure, opting to join the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. While his departure surprised many, it ultimately proved to be a successful decision for the star quarterback.

Now, as Matthew is entering his 16th season in the NFL, he will be aiming again for the Lombardi Trophy. Moreover, his former teammate from the Detroit Lions also joins him who has taken an oath of protecting his quarterback once again.

Offensive line Jonah Jackson who was drafted 75th overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, played four seasons with the Detroit Lions. It was in his rookie season, that he played under the leadership of Matthew Stafford, following which the quarterback left for the LA Rams.

Jonah Jackson recently signed a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Rams and his contract puts him with the team through the 2026 season. However, reuniting with the veteran quarterback has brought back his memories of their playing together.

Furthermore, during his recent press conference, he couldn’t resist sharing a locker room secret from their time with the Lions. He revealed the nickname everyone used to call the legendary quarterback in Detroit. Jonah said,

“In Detroit, we called him ‘The Wizard. He could figure it all out, and he can make anything happen. I”m excited to be able to protect him, and let him make us look good and make plays happen.”

He was incredibly famous with the Detroit Lions, serving as the face of the franchise for over a decade. The Lions had high hopes for him to bring home a Super Bowl victory. Despite leading them to the playoffs three times, they never made it past the Wild Card Round. However, since joining the Rams, he has thrived with the right offensive support, leading them to two playoff appearances in three seasons and securing a Super Bowl win.

LA Rams Face Defensive Challenge After Aaron Donald’s Retirement

Los Angeles Rams are boosting their offense by signing guard Jonah Jackson and TE Colby Parkinson on three-year deals. Plus, the Rams still boast a strong offense, with Mathew Stafford trusting players like Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams. Stafford led the team to the playoffs last season with a 9-6 record, showing they could make another playoff run under his leadership.

However, the Los Angeles Rams were shocked when their star defensive tackle, Aaron Donald, announced his retirement. His departure has created a huge gap in their defense and they must find new talent for the defensive line.

However, it’s a tough task, especially since the Rams have their sights set on winning the Super Bowl in the upcoming season. Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledges that replacing Donald, one of the league’s best defensive tackles, is nearly impossible. So, instead of trying to find a direct replacement, they’ll need to adjust their approach.