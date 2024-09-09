Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Left Dumbstruck With His Seemingly Impossible No-Look Pass

There are three things certain in life – death, taxes, and Matthew Stafford mesmerising NFL fans with his skills in each game. In Stafford’s season opener against his former team Detroit Lions, the QB pulled off a seemingly impossible no-look pass. It was thrown from the deep end which stunned everyone.

Advertisement

The pass immediately went viral and no one was happier than his wife Kelly. She took to social media to celebrate the “insane” talents of her husband.

While the throw didn’t help the Rams clinch the victory, it was lauded across the internet for its seemingly unbelievable execution. Kelly Stafford, who was in the stands cheering for her husband, posted the viral pass on her Instagram. Her Instagram caption read, “Seriously dude, you’re insane,”

Matt Satff has won in lyf pic.twitter.com/KY9Z1mgDO2 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) September 9, 2024

With just four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Rams were under pressure to catch up with the Lions. While they also needed to thwart their offence which had breached the Rams’ defense all game.

With the clock ticking and Stafford pegged back deep in his half, the QB delivered an inch-perfect pass to WR Demarcus Robinson. Everyone including Sunday Night Football’s Chris Collinsworth was left astounded. The titled the look-pass as the “the throw of the year” right as it happened.

Stafford has always had his family’s support. And the visuals of Matthew’s kids squealing in joy seeing him play will bring a smile to anyone’s face. He clearly draws inspiration from them. Especially, when he makes such a valiant effort, even at his age and his achievements.

Matthew Stafford’s biggest cheerleaders – his kids

After Kelly posted her admiration for her husband, the former cheerleader went on to post a cute video of her kids. The visuals saw Matthew’s four daughters squeal in joy while watching their daddy play against the Lions. The clip saw the kids be positively chaotic as mother Kelly was gleaming with joy seeing her kids be her husband’s biggest supporters.

“Football is back and so are his sweet little cheerleaders. There is truly no sound better in life than the sound of them cheering on their daddy.”

Stafford’s kids are so adorable OmG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qXEKk0HaTs — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) September 9, 2024

Considering Kelly’s recent admission that she has had trouble breaking the ice with better halves of other Rams’ players, her kids’ enthusiasm and interest in the sport means that the problem is potentially solved. Humour aside, these are heartwarming visuals all around. Safe to say, Matthew Stafford is winning both on and off the pitch!