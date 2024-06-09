Meet Bob Hayes: The Only Athlete to Win Olympic Gold and a Super Bowl Ring in NFL History

Bob ‘Bullet’ Hayes, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, unquestionably distinguished himself as one of the most exceptional athletes in the country. Occupying the split-end position as well as doubling as a kick returner, Hayes was instrumental in the Cowboys’ Super Bowl VI victory. However, the NFL star wasn’t only a legend on the gridiron; he was also a source of national pride after winning two gold medals in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Advertisement

A Jacksonville native, Bob Hayes found his love for football in high school, where he played as a halfback. His talent was undeniable, as the youngster received numerous offers from several reputable programs, but he ultimately accepted a football scholarship at Florida A&M University. However, it was on the track and field where he truly made a name for himself.

He exploded onto the scene, winning three consecutive AAU national championships in the 100-meter dash and even going on to win one NCAA championship in the 200-meter dash.

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t afford to let this talent slip away, drafting Hayes in the 1964 draft before his college eligibility was over. He came into the NFL scene, guns blazing, amassing a 1000-yard season in his rookie year. This was right after the aspiring talent zoomed past his international competitors in the Tokyo Olympics to win his Gold Medal in the relay races.

His penchant for winning, however, didn’t stop there; he went on to become a pivotal reason for the Cowboys’ Super Bowl victory in 1972. That year, he led the league in average yards (24.0), tallying 8 touchdowns and 840 receiving yards.

As a Cowboy, he made his mark by accumulating a whopping 7471 receiving yards and 71 touchdowns. Due to his explosive nature and inhumane speed, he even acquired the moniker Bullet Bob.

Bob Hayes’ Incredible 1964 Olympic Story

Above everything else, Bob Hayes was an athlete with otherworldly talent. According to USOPM, he equalized the world record in the 100-meter dash in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics; however, the most peculiar part of the story that led to him breaking that record involved Hayes actually running in a borrowed shoe.

To the shock of his opponents, Hayes wasn’t done. He became the anchoring sprinter in the 4×100 meter relay that eventually ended with the team winning a gold medal. The wide receiver ended his international amateur career on a glorious high as he retired from track and field in 1964. And the rest of his athletic career, as Dallas knows, became history.

Bob Hayes was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2001 and later into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009. His story serves as the perfect example of how tenacity and persistence can get an individual absolutely anywhere.

His display of skill, power, and speed makes him one of the fastest WRs the league has ever laid eyes on. With the kind of contributions he made to the city of Dallas, he remains one of the biggest treasures of the Texan city. The NFL legend took his last breath in 2002 at the age of 59 due to kidney failure.