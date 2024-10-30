“Men Come and Go”: Canadian Comedian Comments on Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy at 44

Baby no. three on the way for Gisele Bündchen! A source close to People magazine reported that the supermodel is expecting her first kid with boyfriend Joaquim Valente at the age of 44. Ever since the news broke, fans, healthcare experts, and media personalities have been pouring in congratulatory, as well as cautionary messages for the model who is well into her 40s.

Canadian Comedian and writer Katherine Ryan shared her take on Gisele’s third pregnancy during a recent episode of the Social CTV:

“I think that men come and go and a woman’s biological legacy is very temporary. When I see a 44-year-old having a baby like that, what was she going to do, wait, and decide if this was the right relationship? She’s added to her wonderful family, good for her. However she’s done it, great.”

Despite starting with a joke about Gisele’s relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, the comedian shared wise words about allowing the model to enjoy her new experience without the fear of major risks. However, Canadian TV personality Andrea Bain had a different perspective to share on the same topic.

Andrea Bain drops an interesting take on pregnancy

In the same segment of the show, Bain shared her view of why women get pregnant shortly after starting a new relationship post-divorce. Stating the example of multiple of her divorced girlfriends, she remarked:

“I have a lot of girlfriends who are divorced and have kids and they’re looking for love. A lot of them have found a second love and some of them have found partners who don’t have any children and we’ve talked about like this unspoken pressure to give this new partner a baby as well.”

Andrea’s outlook showcases the experiences of different people who go through similar situations. She backed her theory of there being an added pressure on women in such situations by sharing a personal anecdote.

“There’s actually a guy that I dated. I dated him fresh off of his breakup with his last fiancé and she was divorced and she had three kids and I’m like, “so why did you guys break up?” He was like, “Well we had a discussion about having kids and she said, listen my youngest is 10 I’m not starting from scratch.” And he was so intense and that broke up their relationship.”

Per Andrea, the guy in such a relationship typically would not like to raise his girlfriend’s kids. However, he would like to have a child of his own.

While one cannot say conclusively that the supermodel would have to undergo something similar, Andrea’s perspective does give Gisele’s fans something to think about.